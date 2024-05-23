Home / Markets / News / Stock market LIVE: GIFT Nifty shows slight uptick despite weak Asian cues; Go Digit to list today
Stock market LIVE: GIFT Nifty shows slight uptick despite weak Asian cues; Go Digit to list today

Stock market LIVE updates on Thursday, May 23, 2024: The dip comes after minutes of the last US Federal Reserve meeting revealed Fed officials' concerns over sticky inflation

SI Reporter New Delhi
May 23 2024 | 8:48 AM IST
8:48 AM

8:44 AM

8:38 AM

8:34 AM

8:17 AM

8:09 AM

7:48 AM

8:48 AM

Oil to trade rangebound amid lack of bullish triggers; check key MCX levels

Oil prices have been trending down since the start of the week, meanwhile, on the back of grim demand expectations because of persistently high interest rates. Prices of both the benchmark slid on Wednesday, with Brent crude futures settling 1.18 per cent lower at $81.90 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) was down $1.09, or 1.39 per cent, to $77.57. Both benchmarks are down about 5 per cent for the month but still are trading 8 per cent higher for the year. READ MORE

8:44 AM

Is it time to sell auto stocks and buy IT counters? What charts say

The MACD is showing a positive, suggesting an upward momentum. Similarly, the Stochastic oscillator indicates that the index is in a favourable buying zone, and the RSI points towards a strengthening trend. These technical indicators collectively reinforce the bullish outlook for the Nifty IT Index. READ MORE

8:41 AM

Fund Flow :: DIIs buy equities worth Rs 961.91 crore on May 22

8:38 AM

Fund Flow :: FIIs/FPIs sell equities worth Rs 686.04 crore on May 22

8:34 AM

GIFT NIFTY ALERT :: Index slightly positive

At 8:33 AM, Index was up 14 points at 22,672

8:29 AM

ALERT : Goldman's CEO says he sees 'zero' rate cuts this year

>> Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Chief Executive Officer David Solomon said he currently expects that the Federal Reserve won't cut interest rates this year, amid an economy that's proved more resilient thanks to government spending.
 
>> "I still don't see the data that's compelling to see we're going to cut rates here," he said.

>> He added: I currently predict 'zero' cuts. 

Source: Bloomberg

8:25 AM

Commodity check :: Oil prices trade lower

8:21 AM

ALERT :: Dollar hovers near highest in a week

>> The dollar hovered near a one-week high on Thursday following its best day this month against its major peers after minutes of the last Federal Reserve meeting revealed a willingness to raise interest rates among some officials.
 
>> Sterling remained firm after jumping to a one-month peak following hotter-than-expected inflation, and also drew support from the announcement of a UK parliamentary election for July 4.
 
>> The yen languished just above a three-week low despite the continued threat of intervention by Japanese officials.

>> The dollar index, which tracks the currency against six major rivals including the euro, sterling and yen, was little changed at 104.89 after gaining 0.28% overnight.

Source: Reuters

8:17 AM

Indian stocks to scale new peaks, rising over 8% this year: Poll

>> India's benchmark indices will hit new highs by end-2024, according to a Reuters poll of equity analysts who have upgraded their outlook from three months ago, as retail investors plough money into one of the world's most expensive stock markets.
 
>> Despite growing concerns that India's equity markets are overvalued, local investors have so far ignored warnings and driven share prices to record highs over optimism that India's economy will continue to outpace its peers.

>> "Though the pace of advance has been muted in the last 4-5 months, the overall bias and trend still looks positive... earlier we were seeing mixed signals from global markets, but now the majority of them are also doing well," said Ajit Mishra at stockbroker Religare.

Source: Reuters

8:13 AM

ALERT :: Nvidia shows no signs of AI slowdown

>> Nvidia's historic rally is being driven by its data center business, which grew at a whopping 427% in the latest quarter as companies keep snapping up its artificial intelligence processors.
 
>> Now, Nvidia is signaling to investors that the customers spending billions of dollars on its chips will be able to make money off AI, too. I
 
>> If Nvidia's chips can provide a strong and sustainable return on investment, that suggests the AI boom may have room to run as it moves past the early stages of development, and as companies plan for longer-term projects.

Source: CNBC
 

8:09 AM

Federal Reserve minutes indicate worries over lack of progress on inflation

>> Federal Reserve officials grew more concerned at their most recent meeting about inflation, with members indicating that they lacked the confidence to move forward on interest rate reductions.
 
>> Minutes from the April 30-May 1 policy meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee released Wednesday indicated apprehension from policymakers about when it would be time to ease.

>> "Participants observed that while inflation had eased over the past year, in recent months there had been a lack of further progress toward the Committee’s 2 percent objective,” the summary said. “The recent monthly data had showed significant increases in components of both goods and services price inflation."

>> The minutes also showed "various participants mentioned a willingness to tighten policy further should risks to inflation materialize in a way that such an action became appropriate."

Source: CNBC

 

8:03 AM

ALERT :: Australia business activity grows at slowest rate in three months, service sector growth slows

>> Australia's business activity in May grew at its slowest rate in three months, with the composite purchasing managers index sliding to 52.6 from 53.0, according to flash estimates from Judo Bank.
 
>> Australia's manufacturing PMI held steady at 49.6, registering a joint nine-month high, while the services PMI fell to 53.1 from 53.6.
 
Source: Agencies

7:58 AM

ALERT :: Japan manufacturing activity grows for the first time in a year, private survey shows

>> Japan's manufacturing activity expanded for the first time in a year, while services continued to grow in May, according to a private survey.
 
>> The headline au Jibun Bank flash Japan manufacturing purchasing managers’ index rose to 50.5 in May from 49.6 in April. A PMI reading above 50 signifies growth.
 
>> The flash services PMI grew 53.6 in May, down from a final reading of 54.3 in April.
 
>> Business activity expanded at its fastest pace in nine months at 52.4 in May compared with April’s 52. 3.

Source: Agencies

7:52 AM

ALERT :: Bank of Korea holds benchmark policy rate at 3.5%

>> South Korea's central bank held its benchmark policy rate at 3.5% as expected by a Reuters poll.
 
>> It was the 11th consecutive meeting at which the Bank of Korea held interest rates steady.

>> BOK said it expects the economy to grow 2.5% this year, higher than its prior forecast of 2.1%. 
 
>> BOK expects this year’s consumer price inflation to be at 2.6%, and core price inflation at 2.2%, same as the levels it estimated in February.  
 
Source: Agencies

7:48 AM

Asian market :: Indices bleed amid hawkish Fed view; Hang Seng drops 2%

Stock market LIVE updates on May 23, 2024: Trading sentiment remains cautious globally, which may keep investors on the sidelines, back home. That apart, the March quarter earnings, portfolio adjustment in the run up to the Lok Sabha election outcome, weekly F&O expiry, and FII activity will guide the session. At 7:10 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were up just 3 points at 22,661.
Elsewhere, Australia's ASX200, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng were down around 1 per cent each, while South Korea's Kospi fell 0.4 per cent. Japan's Nikkei, however, was ruling 0.75 per cent higher. 
The dip comes after minutes of the last US Federal Reserve meeting revealed Fed officials' concerns over sticky inflation, with members seemingly getting cold feet on possible interest rate cuts.
Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.51 per cent, while the S&P 500 lost 0.27 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.18 per cent.
IPO Alert
The Rs 599-crore initial public offer of Awfis Space Solutions was subscribed 2 times on the first day of the offer. The IPO will close on May 27.
New Listing
Shares of Go Digit will list on the bourses today, where the issue price has been fixed as Rs 272. The shares were commanding a grey market premium of Rs 25, translating into a listing gain of 9 per cent. 

May 23 2024 | 7:40 AM IST

