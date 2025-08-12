Sebi flags ₹77,800 cr as difficult-to-recover dues in FY25 annual report

Sebi clarified that categorising dues as difficult to recover (DTR) does not prevent officials from pursuing recovery if circumstances change.

In the report, Sebi Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey underscored the regulator’s commitment to simplifying regulations, easing norms for foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), and enhancing investor awareness.

Pandey said Sebi will undertake a comprehensive exercise to rationalise existing regulations, mindful that excessive or overlapping rules increase compliance costs.

He added that Sebi aims to streamline the regulatory framework for FPIs to facilitate smoother operations and promote long-term foreign capital inflows. Recent initiatives include easier registration for FPIs investing solely in Indian government securities and a proposed single-window clearance system — ‘SWAGAT-FI’ — for low-risk FPIs.

“Efforts will focus on streamlining processes, removing regulatory bottlenecks, and strengthening engagement with FPIs and stakeholders. Investor education, including cyber-fraud awareness, remains a top priority,” Pandey said.