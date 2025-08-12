Rules tightened to curb unauthorised transfers of unlisted shares

Depository firms—that hold and manage securities in electronic form—are restricting transfer of shares in the unlisted market.

Top depository firm National Securities Depository (NSDL) is allowing private companies to restrict the transfer, pledging, and hypothecation of their unlisted securities.

Legal experts say these new norms will help such companies enforce share transfer restrictions thereby reducing litigation risks.

In a circular dated August 11, NSDL revised its bye-laws and business rules concerning restricted transferability and the freezing or unfreezing of unlisted shares.

Under the updated framework, companies can request NSDL to impose restrictions on transfers and control pledges of their shares. Upon verifying the request, the depository may grant approval for such restrictions.

The amendments come at a time of heightened activity in the unlisted market, where shares of multiple companies have been changing hands frequently at varying degrees of valuations. Industry insiders highlight that many companies had a substantial number of public shareholders prior to their IPOs, which delayed approval processes. The market regulator subsequently clarified that if companies had not raised funds from the public through share issuances, a large public shareholder base would not be problematic. The issue largely arose from ESOP conversions and secondary trades in the unlisted market among IPO-bound companies. "A company will now be able to restrict transfers. This will thus stop sales of equity shares of private limited companies by existing shareholders to say retail investors or HNIs. And a market for such equity shares prior to the company becoming listed won't be created," said Yash Ashar, Senior Partner, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas.

Rishabh Gandhi, Founder of Rishabh Gandhi and Advocates, added that these changes curb unauthorised transfers, enhance issuer control, and align depository practices with statutory intent. “The reforms equip unlisted companies with better compliance tools, protect shareholders, enforce restrictions, and demand robust governance along with accurate record-keeping. The changes modernise depository systems while harmonising them with corporate law,” Gandhi added. The amended norms also shift responsibility to the companies, indemnifying the depository against any actions arising from third parties. Ashar added that companies that are already public (as compared to private limited companies) will not be able to make use of this restriction and thus control who acquires their shares.