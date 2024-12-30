Sebi's 2024 review: Push for reforms continued despite controversies

In 2024, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) implemented significant reforms, focusing on cooling down the derivatives segment, enhancing transparency and accountability in small and medium enterprise (SME) listings, and deepening the fund management ecosystem. Notably, Sebi introduced the ambitious same-day settlement cycle, a global first. However, the year was marred by controversy surrounding Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch, who faced allegations of conflict of interest. This controversy overshadowed some of Sebi's key reform initiatives and somewhat slowed the reform process, experts say.

Amid concerns over widespread losses suffered by small investors, Sebi introduced six measures to curb the derivatives frenzy. Following the implementation of some of these measures, trading activity in the futures and options segment declined by over 30 per cent. One of the key measures was discontinuing weekly expiries in all but two index derivatives, significantly impacting speculators.

Another major step by the regulator was tightening norms for SME listings and disclosures after several cases of alleged manipulation and fictitious transactions. To ensure only companies with sound track records raise funds and get listed, Sebi introduced stringent checks on the quality of companies using this route.

Sebi also introduced same-day settlement (T+0) for secondary market trading on an optional basis in March. While the initiative aimed to reduce settlement risks and enhance market efficiency, its beta version saw limited adoption, with negligible participation from brokers and market participants. To encourage greater participation, Sebi plans to expand eligibility to the top 500 stocks in 2025 while maintaining the optional nature of the mechanism.

In another effort, Sebi is working to implement a Unified Payments Interface (UPI) -based block mechanism for the secondary market. This measure aims to safeguard client funds but could impact the float amount held by brokers. Sebi also directed brokers to charge true-to-label fees, potentially disrupting the low-cost broking model.

Sebi’s initiative to enable direct payouts of securities to clients' demat accounts, bypassing brokers' pool accounts, faced technical setbacks in 2024. Although launched, the facility was rolled back within a day due to operational issues. Market infrastructure institutions are addressing these problems, with an update expected by mid-January, according to sources.

The year also saw the emergence of a new mutual fund asset class, filling the gap between Portfolio Management Services (PMS) and Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs). With a minimum investment of Rs 10 lakh, mutual funds are developing products in this category, pending clarity from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi).

In a bid to curb financial misinformation, Sebi introduced measures targeting manipulation by financial influencers. Key steps include barring registered entities from associating with unregistered players, promoting transparency, and protecting investors.

Sebi also made strides in improving ease of doing business and increasing transparency in its consultation process.

“As the year draws to a close, Sebi announced the codification of the public consultation process for making and amending regulations. The fact that the rationale for acceptance or non-acceptance will be made public is an excellent addition to the legislative architecture,” said Ketan Dalal, managing director, Katalyst Advisors.

The year also marked the closure of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) colocation case, related to misuse of trading access points (TAP). The nine-year-old case saw settlements involving NSE, its former managing director and chief executive officer, and eight others, with a record-high settlement amount of Rs 643 crore.

“The controversy underscored the risks of imbalances in access to critical trading infrastructure and highlighted the need to uphold public trust. These lessons reinforce the importance of implementing strong safeguards to ensure a level playing field and protect financial system integrity,” said Anupriya Saxena, partner, JMJA & Associates.

In August, Sebi faced turbulence following allegations raised by US-based Hindenburg Research and opposition party Congress concerning a conflict of interest involving Buch and her husband’s consultancy firm, Agora Advisory.

While Buch denied the allegations and received support from corporates and the government, the controversy slowed the reform process.

Additionally, protests against a “toxic work culture” at Sebi disrupted day-to-day functioning. Initially, Sebi blamed “external elements” for the protests but later withdrew its statement.

Industry sources suggest that while Sebi will continue pursuing ongoing reform measures, large-scale changes may only occur after clarity emerges regarding the appointment of a new Sebi chief or an extension of Buch’s term. Her three-year tenure is set to end on March 1, 2025.