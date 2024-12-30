Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / News / Sebi to auction 23 properties of 9 firms in Feb to recoup illicit funds

Sebi to auction 23 properties of 9 firms in Feb to recoup illicit funds

The process for the sale of the companies' assets has been initiated by the markets watchdog following the orders of Calcutta High Court

SEBI
The regulator said the auction will be auctioned online on February 6, 2025, from 11 am to 1 pm. | Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 30 2024 | 4:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sebi on Monday said it has scheduled an auction of 23 properties belonging to nine firms, such as Tower Infotech and Vibgyor Group of Companies in February, aimed to recoup funds illicitly collected from investors.

Additionally, GBC Industrial Corporation, Waris Group, Pincon Group, Kolkata Weir Industries Ltd (KWIL), Annex Infrastructure India, I-core Group and MPS Group were the other firms whose properties will also be auctioned.

The process for the sale of the companies' assets has been initiated by the markets watchdog following the orders of Calcutta High Court.

The properties include plots, apartments and buildings located in West Bengal. It will be auctioned at a reserve price of Rs 55 crore, according to a notice issued by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).

Justice Sailendra Prasad Talukdar has been appointed as the one-man committee for liquidating the assets of the firm and repaying the investors. The move is part of Sebi's effort to recover investors' money.

Adroit Technical Services has been engaged by Sebi to assist it in the sale of the properties.

Also Read

Choosing a financial advisor: Look for experience of multiple market cycles

Premium

Street signs: MSE awakens, struggling Nifty, bourses draw the line

Premium

ATMs to loans: Union Budget, Mint Road, and evolving financial landscape

SBI-SG Global pays Rs 29.25 lakh, settles FPI violation case with Sebi

Sebi clarifies norms on transfer of shareholding in registered entities

Of the 23 properties, seven each belong to Tower Infotech and Vibgyor Group, two each related to the Waris Group and GBC Industrial Corporation and the rest belong to MPS Group, I-Core Group, Annex Infrastructure India, KWIL and Pincon Group.

Sebi on behalf of the committee is inviting bids for the sale of the properties from the bidders. The regulator said the auction will be auctioned online on February 6, 2025, from 11 am to 1 pm.

The markets watchdog has asked the bidders to make their own independent enquiries regarding the encumbrances, litigations, title of the properties put on auction and claims, before submitting their bid.

These firms had mopped up money from investors without complying with regulatory norms.

Vibgyor Allied Infrastructure had issued optionally fully convertible debentures in 2009 and raised Rs 61.76 crore  Tower Infotech had raised nearly Rs 46 crore through the issuance of non-convertible debentures and redeemable preference shares between 2005 and 2010.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market Closing Highlights: Sensex sheds 451pts, Nifty ends at 23,645; Banking, Auto shares dip

Adani Ent to exit Adani Wilmar JV; Group shares rally up to 15% in weak mkt

DAM Capital, Mamata Machinery tank 11% after listing gains of up to 147%

Upcoming IPO: Gem Aromatics files draft papers with market regulator

Derivatives Market Update: JSW Energy, Adani Group stocks see long build-up

Topics :SEBISebi normsProperty auctions

First Published: Dec 30 2024 | 4:51 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story