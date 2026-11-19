The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is building a market-making framework as part of several measures to deepen corporate bond liquidity, said K V R Murty, its whole-time member, at a conference.

“We’ve taken measures to deepen corporate bond liquidity and make corporate bonds a liquid alternative to bank credit. We are building a market-making framework featuring mandatory continuous quoting and repo liquidity support,” Murty said at the CII Financing Summit.

Murty added that Sebi had also undertaken regulatory updates by increasing the international securities identification number headroom, which had hit a ceiling, simplifying private placement norms and introducing a credit riskometer to help investors assess risk more effectively.

“As India advances towards its long-term economic aspirations, our markets stand deep, transparent, resilient, and ready to reliably channel domestic and global savings into sustainable wealth creation and inclusive national progress,” Murty said. “While we have witnessed large outflows in recent times, a defining feature has been the stability of India’s securities markets. In an earlier era, foreign selling of that magnitude would have triggered severe market dislocation, but increased participation by retail investors and domestic institutional investors has played a potent counterbalancing role. We have seen the beginnings of a reversal of such outflows in recent days as well,” Murty said.

He added that while traditional corporate governance and audit oversight have mature enforcement frameworks, the rapid digitisation of trading makes cybersecurity, algorithmic execution, and system uptime Sebi’s foremost operational priorities. “Scaling India’s capital markets for high growth requires transitioning from reactive rule-making to optimum regulation and anticipatory, risk-based supervision. To make economic expansion seamlessly investable, our road map focuses on reducing friction across the capital-raising lifecycle — streamlining initial public offering and rights issue timelines, rationalising listing norms, and simplifying access for foreign portfolio investors and reverse-flipping enterprises. “Simultaneously, we are evolving beyond a traditional equity-debt framework into a diversified, multi-asset ecosystem by deepening corporate bond markets and scaling patient risk capital through alternative investment funds, real estate investment trusts, and infrastructure investment trusts to finance long-gestation infrastructure and innovation.

“Guided by the four pillars of trust, technology, transparency, and teamwork, we are fortifying intermediary accountability, deploying artificial intelligence (AI)-led oversight and curbing unregulated digital risks. By embedding resilience by design and placing investor trust at the core of market development, India’s ecosystem will reliably mobilise domestic and global savings to power sustained, inclusive wealth creation,” Murty said. Under Project Jagrook, Sebi has focused on encouraging women and college students to become investors, with a particular emphasis on bringing them into the market early, Murty said. The regulator has held regular conversations with students at various academic institutions and has a dedicated programme for this purpose, he added.