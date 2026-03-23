Sebi to examine HDFC Bank board minutes after chairman Chakraborty's exit

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey on Monday said that the regulator will look into the board meeting minutes of HDFC Bank, following the surprise exit of non-executive chairman Atanu Chakraborty.

“We have to see what is there in the governance, in their board meetings,” said Pandey, responding to a question on whether the market regulator was probing into the matter.

Pandey also cautioned independent directors against making unsubstantiated remarks, stressing that any concerns must be backed by evidence and properly recorded.

Chakraborty, in his resignation, had cited concerns related to “ethics and values”.