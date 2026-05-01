SEC clears Nasdaq plan for benchmark index-linked prediction market options

The US Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday approved a proposal by Nasdaq’s options trading venue to list and trade a new class of stock market prediction instruments tied to a major index, according to a regulatory order.

Several firms are increasingly seeking to enter the prediction markets space, which allows users to bet on the outcomes of real-world events as it gains legitimacy and opens new revenue streams and market insights.

The New York-based exchange operator’s products are cash-settled contracts that pay a fixed amount at expiration depending on whether the index finishes above or below a set level.

The SEC said the binary options — a type of contract that offers a payout based on the outcome of a yes-or-no bet — would have a “fixed, all-or-nothing exercise settlement amount” of $100 if they expire in the money. Nasdaq MRX, an electronic US options exchange operated by Nasdaq, will initially list options linked to the Nasdaq-100 and the Nasdaq-100 Micro index. The Nasdaq-100 tracks 100 of the largest non-financial companies listed on the exchange, including Apple, Nvidia and Intel. The micro index represents one-hundredth of the full value of the Nasdaq-100. The commission granted accelerated approval to Nasdaq’s request, submitted in March, saying the proposal was “consistent with the requirements of the act” and did not raise new regulatory concerns.