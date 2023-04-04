Average daily cash volumes continue to dip; F&O segment hits new high

The average daily trading volumes (ADTV) for the cash segment stood at Rs 52,649 crore in March, nearly 10 per cent below past 12-month average. Meanwhile, the ADTV for the futures and options (F&O) segment hit a new high of Rs 236 trillion (notional turnover for the options segment)—more than 50 per cent higher than the 12-month average. Markets remained volatile during the month amid the b