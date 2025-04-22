Sensex adds 187 pts; Nifty turns 29, celebrates with 6-day winning streak

Stock market closing bell, tuesday, April 22. 2025: Indian benchmark indices, defying the weak global cues, extended their winning streak for the sixth consecutive session, closing in the green amid broad-based buying, particularly in FMCG, consumer durables, banking, and real estate sectors. The gains among the finance sector, analysts said, came from the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) relaxed liquidity coverage ratio guidelines, which are anticipated to enhance credit growth.

The BSE Sensex climbed 187.09 points, or 0.24 per cent, to settle at 79,595.59, while the Nifty50 gained 41.70 points, or 0.17 per cent, closing at 24,167.25. Notably, today marks the 29th birth anniversary of the Nifty50 index.

Among broader indices, the Nifty Midcap100 rose by 0.78 per cent, and the Nifty Smallcap100 added 0.73 per cent. Notable gainers from this space included Waaree Energies, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, Data Patterns (India), KFin Technologies, and Trident. Sectorally, the Nifty Realty index outperformed, gaining 2.42 per cent with all 10 of its constituent stocks ending in the green. The Phoenix Mills, and Prestige Estates Projects led the charge with gains of up to 4.89 per cent. Other notable sectoral performances came from the Nifty FMCG and Consumer Durables indices, which rose 1.89 per cent and 1.50 per cent respectively. Top performers included Dixon Technologies, Colgate-Palmolive (India), and Emami. In contrast, the Nifty IT index slipped 0.57 per cent, weighed down by losses in Infosys, Wipro, Tata Consultancy Services, and Tech Mahindra. Top gainers among Nifty50 constituents included ITC, Hindustan Unilever, HDFC Bank, Jio Financial Services, and Mahindra & Mahindra, with gains of up to 2.36 per cent. On the flip side, IndusInd Bank, Power Grid, Infosys, Hero MotoCorp, and Bharti Airtel were the top laggards, falling as much as 4.79 per cent. Market breadth remained firmly positive, with 1,834 stocks advancing out of 2,986 traded on the NSE. A total of 71 stocks touched their 52-week highs, while 11 hit their 52-week lows.

From the banking space, the Bank Nifty index, which gauges the performance of 12 most liquid banking stocks, scaled a fresh high of 55,961.20 before settling at 55,647.20, up 342 points or 0.62 per cent from its previous close, led by HDFC Bank and Canara Bank. Meanwhile, the Nifty PSU Bank and Private Bank indices ended higher by 0.75 per cent and 0.34 per cent, respectively. The domestics markets, Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services, said, have maintained their optimism despite negative global cues related to Trump-Fed tensions. "The RBI's relaxed liquidity coverage ratio guidelines, which are anticipated to enhance credit growth, have boosted the finance sector. Foreign inflows have remained consistent for the fourth consecutive day, driven by a weakening dollar and attractive valuations."

"On the upside, the 24,230–24,250 zone remains a key hurdle; a sustainable breakout above 24,250 could push the index further towards 24,500–24,800," said Yedve. On the downside, Yedve believes 24,050 acts as immediate support, followed by 23,870.