Anant Raj shares jump 6% after Q4 net profit rises 51% to ₹118 crore

Anant Raj share price today: Shares of real estate development company Shares of real estate development company Anant Raj surged over 6 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹525 on Tuesday after the company reported a healthy set of numbers for the March 2025 quarter (Q4FY25).

At 12.24 AM, the stock was quoting at ₹507.35, up 2.79 per cent from Monday's closing price of ₹493.60. In comparison, the benchmark NSE Nifty50 was trading at 24,195.70, up 70.15 points or 0.029 per cent.

Anant Raj Q4FY25 result update

Anant Raj reported a consolidated net profit of ₹118.6 crore in Q4FY25, up 51.5 per cent from ₹78.3 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. The company's revenue surged by 22.2 per cent to ₹540.7 crore in the reported quarter as against ₹442.6 crore in the year-ago period. Earning before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) improved by a significant 36.5 per cent to ₹142.4 crore in Q4FY25 from ₹104.3 crore in Q4FY24. The company reported an Ebitda margin of 26.3 per cent, significantly up from 23.6 per cent in the year-ago period.

Also Read: Q4 Results Today Anant Raj stock history The stock was trading higher for the third consecutive session and has surged 11.7 per cent during this period. However, the stock is down nearly 45 per cent from its 52-week high of ₹947.9, which it touched on January 8, 2025. In the last three months, the stock has fallen around 28.5 per cent and surged 49.5 per cent in the last one year. In addition, the company declared a dividend of ₹0.73 per share, representing 36.50 per cent of the face value of ₹2 per share, subject to shareholders approval. The dividend will be paid within 30 days of its declaration, the company said in an exchange filing.The stock was trading higher for the third consecutive session and has surged 11.7 per cent during this period. However, the stock is down nearly 45 per cent from its 52-week high of ₹947.9, which it touched on January 8, 2025. In the last three months, the stock has fallen around 28.5 per cent and surged 49.5 per cent in the last one year.

About Anant Raj

Founded in 1969, Anant Raj is involved in real estate and infrastructure development with a focus on residential, commercial and hospitality projects. Its businesses include residential townships, group housings, commercial developments, IT parks, malls, office complexes, data centres and serviced apartments. It has developed over 20 million square feet (MSF) of projects across various segments in Delhi, NCR region, Haryana, Andhra Pradesh, and Rajasthan.