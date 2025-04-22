Vadilal Industries share price today: Shares of Vadilal Industries hit a new high of ₹7,374.70, surging 12 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day trade. The stock price of the ice cream and frozen dessert manufacturing company has doubled or zoomed 105 per cent from its previous month's low of ₹3,600, it touched on March 3, 2025, on the favourable resolution of ongoing issues at the promoter level and a healthy business outlook.

share price of Vadilal Enterprises also hit a new high of ₹13,671.90, gaining 5 per cent on the BSE in intra-day trade today. It soared 70 per cent from the March 3, 2025, level of ₹7,860. Vadilal Industries sells all of its products in India through Vadilal Enterprises. Meanwhile, thealso hit a new high of ₹13,671.90, gaining 5 per cent on the BSE in intra-day trade today. It soared 70 per cent from the March 3, 2025, level of ₹7,860.

Memorandum of family arrangement

The promoters of Vadilal Industries — the Gandhi family, which includes Rajesh R Gandhi, Janmajay V Gandhi, and Devanshu L Gandhi, heads of their respective family branches — have signed a new memorandum of family arrangement to resolve internal disputes.

On March 29, 2025, the families agreed to settle their inter se disputes and expressed their intent to restructure the company’s management, according to a stock exchange filing.

The agreement is solely between the family members, with the company not being a party to it. The company also said that it is appointing independent professional management personnel to oversee business operations. The move is aimed at strengthening corporate governance, professionalising leadership, and ensuring the long-term ownership of the iconic ‘Vadilal’ brand.

The above resolution plan is likely to result in the disposal of the ongoing National Company Law Tribunal’s (NCLT’s) litigation pertaining to the prevention of oppression and mismanagement of funds at Vadilal Enterprises; India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) said in rating rationale, adding it will continue to monitor the developments regarding the same.

9MFY25 financial earnings

Vadilal Enterprises' revenue grew 10 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹930 crore in the first nine months (April to December) of the financial year 2024-25 (9MFY25), supported by healthy volume growth owing to an increase in demand for existing products and in the premium ice cream segment in India. Vadilal Enterprises launched many variants in the premium segment and added several unique products with a focus on different formats, tastes and innovation, leading to an increase in demand and healthy volume growth in India.

Brand Presence

Vadilal is one of the top ice cream brands in India, with a strong presence in northern and western India, especially Gujarat, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. Vadilal Enterprises is the domestic selling arm of Vadilal Industries. Vadilal Enterprises procures all of its ice cream requirements from Vadilal Industries and then sells it across India. All marketing decisions, such as geographical presence, and pricing of stock-keeping units (SKUs) are taken by Vadilal Enterprises.

As per Vadial Industries FY24 annual report, the brand Vadilal has a 16 per cent organised market share against the total organised Indian ice cream market, which is estimated at ₹20,000 crore. Vadilal has a robust and extensive pan-India distribution network with more than 175,000 dealers and trade partners that cater to every nook and corner of the country.

About Vadilal Industries

Vadilal Industries is engaged in the business of manufacturing ice cream, flavoured milk, frozen desserts, processed foods, and other dairy products. It is also engaged in the export of ice cream, dairy products, processed food products such as frozen fruits, vegetables, pulp, ready-to-eat and ready-to-serve products, etc.