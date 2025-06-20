Friday, June 20, 2025 | 03:02 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Dividend stocks! Vedanta, 31 others to go ex-date next week; full list here

Here is the complete list of stocks that will trade ex-dividend next week along with their key details

Among the highlighted companies, Mahindra Group's tractor engine maker Swaraj Engines has declared the highest dividend, announcing a final dividend of ₹104.50 per share. (Photo: Shutterstock)

SI Reporter New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 20 2025 | 3:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Dividend stocks: Shares of HDFC Bank, Vedanta, Hindustan Unilever, CARE Ratings, Cipla, Samvardhana Motherson International, and 26 others are expected to remain in the spotlight during the next week, Monday, June 23, 2025, to Friday, May 27, 2025, on account of their announcements of dividend for their respective shareholders. 
 
The other notable names to feature in the list include Bajaj Finserv, Dalmia Bharat, Swaraj Engines, Kansai Nerolac Paints, Aegis Logistics, Bajaj Holdings & Investment, Maharashtra Scooters, Kalpataru Projects International, and Sky Industries.
 
The BSE data reveals that shares of these companies are slated to trade ex-dividend during this period. Notably, the ex-date refers to the day a stock begins trading without entitlement to the dividend, meaning investors must own the stock before this date to receive the payout. 
 
 
Among the highlighted companies, Mahindra Group's tractor engine maker Swaraj Engines has declared the highest dividend, announcing a final dividend of ₹104.50 per share. The company has also set Friday, June 27, 2025, as the record date for determining eligible shareholders for their participation in the said announcement.
 
This is followed by Polycab India, which has announced a final dividend of ₹35 per share, also with the record date fixed as Tuesday, June 24, 2025, for the same.
 
Among others, India’s largest private sector lender, HDFC Bank, has announced to pay a dividend of ₹22 per share to its shareholders. Metal and mining major Vedanta will pay an interim dividend of ₹7 per share to its shareholders.
 

Here is the complete list of stocks that will trade ex-dividend next week along with their key details:

 
Company Ex-date Purpose Record date
Dalmia Bharat June 23, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹5 June 23, 2025
Dynamic Cables June 23, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹0.50 June 23, 2025
Hindustan Unilever June 23, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹24 June 23, 2025
Kansai Nerolac Paints June 23, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹2.50 June 23, 2025
Kansai Nerolac Paints June 23, 2025 Special Dividend - ₹1.25 June 23, 2025
Kalpataru Projects International June 23, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹9 June 23, 2025
Samvardhana Motherson International June 23, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹0.35 June 23, 2025
Motherson Sumi Wiring India June 23, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹0.35 June 23, 2025
Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation June 23, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹15 June 23, 2025
Alkyl Amines Chemicals June 24, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹10 June 24, 2025
Polycab India June 24, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹35 June 24, 2025
Vedanta June 24, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹7 June 24, 2025
Automobile Corporation of Goa June 25, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹20 June 25, 2025
Aegis Logistics June 25, 2025 Interim Dividend June 25, 2025
Quest Capital Markets June 25, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹2.50 June 25, 2025
Prime Securities June 26, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹1.50 June 26, 2025
Allied Blenders and Distillers June 27, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹3.60 June 27, 2025
Alufluoride June 27, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹3 June 27, 2025
Bajaj Finserv June 27, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹1 June 27, 2025
Bajaj Holdings & Investment June 27, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹28 June 27, 2025
Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers June 27, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹0.6 June 27, 2025
CARE Ratings June 27, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹11 June 27, 2025
Cipla June 27, 2025 Special Dividend - ₹3 June 27, 2025
Cipla June 27, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹13 June 27, 2025
HDFC Bank June 27, 2025 Dividend - ₹22 June 27, 2025
Jayant Agro Organics June 27, 2025 Dividend - ₹2.50 June 27, 2025
Maharashtra Scooters June 27, 2025 Special Dividend - ₹30 June 27, 2025
Maharashtra Scooters June 27, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹30 June 27, 2025
Rainbow Children's Medicare June 27, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹3 June 28, 2025
RPG Life Sciences June 27, 2025 Special Dividend - ₹4 June 27, 2025
RPG Life Sciences June 27, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹20 June 27, 2025
Sky Industries June 27, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹1 June 27, 2025
Swaraj Engines June 27, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹104.50 June 27, 2025
Syngene International June 27, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹1.25 June 27, 2025
Vaibhav Global June 27, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹1.50 June 28, 2025
Visaka Industries June 27, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹0.50 June 27, 2025
  (Source: BSE/https://www.bseindia.com/corporates/corporates_act.html)

