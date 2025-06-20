Dividend stocks! Vedanta, 31 others to go ex-date next week; full list here

Dividend stocks: Shares of HDFC Bank, Vedanta, Hindustan Unilever, CARE Ratings, Cipla, Samvardhana Motherson International, and 26 others are expected to remain in the spotlight during the next week, Monday, June 23, 2025, to Friday, May 27, 2025, on account of their announcements of dividend for their respective shareholders.
The other notable names to feature in the list include Bajaj Finserv, Dalmia Bharat, Swaraj Engines, Kansai Nerolac Paints, Aegis Logistics, Bajaj Holdings & Investment, Maharashtra Scooters, Kalpataru Projects International, and Sky Industries.
The BSE data reveals that shares of these companies are slated to trade ex-dividend during this period. Notably, the ex-date refers to the day a stock begins trading without entitlement to the dividend, meaning investors must own the stock before this date to receive the payout.
Among the highlighted companies, Mahindra Group's tractor engine maker Swaraj Engines has declared the highest dividend, announcing a final dividend of ₹104.50 per share. The company has also set Friday, June 27, 2025, as the record date for determining eligible shareholders for their participation in the said announcement.
This is followed by Polycab India, which has announced a final dividend of ₹35 per share, also with the record date fixed as Tuesday, June 24, 2025, for the same.
Among others, India’s largest private sector lender, HDFC Bank, has announced to pay a dividend of ₹22 per share to its shareholders. Metal and mining major Vedanta will pay an interim dividend of ₹7 per share to its shareholders.
Here is the complete list of stocks that will trade ex-dividend next week along with their key details:
|
Company
|
Ex-date
|
Purpose
|
Record date
|
Dalmia Bharat
|
June 23, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹5
|
June 23, 2025
|
Dynamic Cables
|
June 23, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹0.50
|
June 23, 2025
|
Hindustan Unilever
|
June 23, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹24
|
June 23, 2025
|
Kansai Nerolac Paints
|
June 23, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹2.50
|
June 23, 2025
|
Kansai Nerolac Paints
|
June 23, 2025
|
Special Dividend - ₹1.25
|
June 23, 2025
|
Kalpataru Projects International
|
June 23, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹9
|
June 23, 2025
|
Samvardhana Motherson International
|
June 23, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹0.35
|
June 23, 2025
|
Motherson Sumi Wiring India
|
June 23, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹0.35
|
June 23, 2025
|
Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation
|
June 23, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹15
|
June 23, 2025
|
Alkyl Amines Chemicals
|
June 24, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹10
|
June 24, 2025
|
Polycab India
|
June 24, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹35
|
June 24, 2025
|
Vedanta
|
June 24, 2025
|
Interim Dividend - ₹7
|
June 24, 2025
|
Automobile Corporation of Goa
|
June 25, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹20
|
June 25, 2025
|
Aegis Logistics
|
June 25, 2025
|
Interim Dividend
|
June 25, 2025
|
Quest Capital Markets
|
June 25, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹2.50
|
June 25, 2025
|
Prime Securities
|
June 26, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹1.50
|
June 26, 2025
|
Allied Blenders and Distillers
|
June 27, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹3.60
|
June 27, 2025
|
Alufluoride
|
June 27, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹3
|
June 27, 2025
|
Bajaj Finserv
|
June 27, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹1
|
June 27, 2025
|
Bajaj Holdings & Investment
|
June 27, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹28
|
June 27, 2025
|
Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers
|
June 27, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹0.6
|
June 27, 2025
|
CARE Ratings
|
June 27, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹11
|
June 27, 2025
|
Cipla
|
June 27, 2025
|
Special Dividend - ₹3
|
June 27, 2025
|
Cipla
|
June 27, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹13
|
June 27, 2025
|
HDFC Bank
|
June 27, 2025
|
Dividend - ₹22
|
June 27, 2025
|
Jayant Agro Organics
|
June 27, 2025
|
Dividend - ₹2.50
|
June 27, 2025
|
Maharashtra Scooters
|
June 27, 2025
|
Special Dividend - ₹30
|
June 27, 2025
|
Maharashtra Scooters
|
June 27, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹30
|
June 27, 2025
|
Rainbow Children's Medicare
|
June 27, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹3
|
June 28, 2025
|
RPG Life Sciences
|
June 27, 2025
|
Special Dividend - ₹4
|
June 27, 2025
|
RPG Life Sciences
|
June 27, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹20
|
June 27, 2025
|
Sky Industries
|
June 27, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹1
|
June 27, 2025
|
Swaraj Engines
|
June 27, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹104.50
|
June 27, 2025
|
Syngene International
|
June 27, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹1.25
|
June 27, 2025
|
Vaibhav Global
|
June 27, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹1.50
|
June 28, 2025
|
Visaka Industries
|
June 27, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹0.50
|
June 27, 2025
(Source: BSE/https://www.bseindia.com/corporates/corporates_act.html)