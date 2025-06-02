Smallcap packaging stock zooms over 100% in 3 weeks. Do you own?

Cosmo First share price today

Shares of Cosmo First , a global leader in films for packaging, lamination, labeling and synthetic paper, was locked at the 5 per cent upper circuit at ₹1,246.70 on the BSE in Monday’s intra-day trade, in an otherwise slippery market. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.42 per cent at 81,113 at 02:38 PM.

In the past three weeks, the stock price of this smallcap packaging company has more-than-doubled or zoomed 103 per cent from a level of ₹613.80 on May 12, 2025. In the past two weeks, the stock has rallied 82 per cent after the company reported strong earnings for the quarter ended March 2025 (Q4FY25). It had hit a record high of ₹1,426.67 on April 11, 2022.

Commissioning of new BOPP packaging manufacturing line Cosmo First today announced the successful commissioning of new BOPP (Biaxially Oriented PolyPropylene) Film Line with Capex of ₹400 crore plus at company's existing manufacturing plant located at Aurangabad, Maharashtra. The new line boasts an annual rated capacity of 81,200 MT with the world’s most advanced technology. With the commissioning of the new line, the company’s annual BOPP capacity will increase by approx. 40 per cent to 2,77,000 MT, Cosmo First said in a press release. Speciality sales at Cosmo First have been growing at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10 per cent for the last 6 years. The new BOPP Line will support Cosmo in further expanding its product portfolio across speciality films and packaging. The company plans to further strengthen its speciality films product portfolio with several new products in the pipeline, expected to be launched in the upcoming quarters.

The management expects the line to get filled fast due to current favourable gap in demand and supply in the domestic industry. Further, the new BOPP film line shall be eligible for state government incentives besides being the most cost-efficient line in India. The company’s focus will be on taking full leverage of the new investments including BOPP line and grow specialty film sales, the management said. Cosmo First's Q4 results For Q4FY25, the company reported a 80 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) jump in PAT at ₹27 crore. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) was up 26.9 per cent at ₹85 crore, backed by higher speciality sales and better BOPP & BOPET film margins.

The company said Ebitda would have been better but for a one-time non-recurring cost of ₹4.3 crore for thermal line shifting from Korea to India (bringing in 10 crore annual efficiencies) and a 10 per cent lower volume of BOPET film due to a planned shutdown. The company further said it invested ₹1,180 crore in the last 3 years (including ₹502 crore in the last year) in multiple growth projects including BOPP, Cast Polypropylene Line (CPP) & Polyester lines, Metallizers, Coating lines, Window / PPF films, Zigly and Rigid Packaging) and these will yield a significant ramp up in revenue as well as profitability in the next 2 to 3 years.

Management commentary The company’s focus will be taking full leverage of the new investments, growing specialty film sales, expanding in international geographies and pushing down costs. The new film lines are the most cost-efficient and should make Cosmo more competitive in the market. Specialty Chemicals is already earning healthy ROCE. In Zigly, we are expecting profitable growth in services (including Vet and Grooming). Our focus shall continue to be on expanding services particularly Vet care services as well as launch Private labels to improve margins on Product Sales. CPP with an annual capacity of 22k Mt started operations from March 2025 while Sunshield films from May 2025. The company has successfully done pilot runs with 50+ distributors, who are going to distribute both Sunshield films and Paint Protection films. The BOPP line having an annual capacity of 81k Mt p.a. is also expected to start operations from Q1FY26.