Sensex, Nifty technically oversold, await relief rally; track weekly levels

Stock Market outlook this week: Here's a trading guide with key levels to track on the BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty for the week February 24 - February 28, 2025.

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE(Photo: Shutterstock)