Swasth Foodtech IPO ends today; check subscription data, GMP, listing date

Swasth Foodtech India IPO Day 3: The three-day subscription window to bid for the The three-day subscription window to bid for the initial public offering (IPO) of Swasth Foodtech India is set to close today, Monday, February 24, 2025. The public offering, which opened for subscription on February 20, has witnessed decent participation from investors so far. Swasth Foodtech India’s IPO has been oversubscribed by around 3.9 times by the end of Friday, February 21, 2025.

The SME offering comprises an entirely fresh issue of 1.58 million equity shares. Swasth Foodtech India’s IPO is available at Rs 94 per share, with a lot size of 1,200 shares. Accordingly, investors can bid for a minimum of 1,200 shares and in multiples thereof. A retail investor would require a minimum of Rs 1,12,800 to bid for one lot of 1,200 shares.

Meanwhile, in the grey markets, unlisted shares of Swasth Foodtech India were trading at Rs 97 per share, according to sources tracking unofficial market activities. This reflects a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 3 per share, or 3.19 per cent over the IPO price. Swasth Foodtech India IPO's grey market premium, however, has dropped from the record Rs 24 on February 20, when the issue opened for public subscription.

As the subscription window closes today, the basis of allotment of Swasth Foodtech India IPO shares is expected to be finalised on Thursday, February 25, 2025.

Shares of Swasth Foodtech India are scheduled to list on the BSE SME, tentatively on Friday, February 28, 2025.

For the public offering, MAS Services acts as the registrar, while Horizon Management acts as the sole book-running lead manager for the issue. Giriraj Stock Broking is the market maker for the public offering.

Swasth Foodtech proposes to use the proceeds from the public offering to set up a packing line at the existing manufacturing unit. The company further intends to use the proceeds for funding working capital requirements as well as for general corporate purposes.

Swasth Foodtech India specialises in processing rice bran oil and its byproducts. The company produces various grades of rice bran oil, rich in heart-healthy components like Vitamin E and Oryzanol. Its facility in Purba Burdwan, West Bengal, operates with a production capacity of 125 MT per day and follows a zero-waste policy. Swasth markets rice bran oil and byproducts such as fatty acids, wax, and gums to various industries.