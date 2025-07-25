Home / Markets / News / Torrent Pharma bucks weak market trend; rallies 3%, hits record high

Torrent Pharma Q1FY26 results on Monday, July, 28, 2025: In past one month, the stock has outperformed by surging 12%, as compared to 1.4% decline in the Sensex and 4% rise in the BSE Healthcare index

Shares of Torrent Pharmaceuticals hit a record high of ₹3,612.20, as they rallied 3 per cent on the BSE in Friday's intra-day trade in an otherwise weak market. The stock price of the pharmaceutical company surpassed its previous high of ₹3,589.95 touched on October 10, 2024. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.74 per cent at 81,579 at 01:59 PM.
 
In the past one month, Torrent Pharmaceuticals has outperformed the market by surging 12 per cent. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 1.4 per cent, while, BSE Healthcare index gained 4 per cent during the period.  CATCH STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES TODAY

Q1FY26 results on Monday, July, 28, 2025

 
The board of directors of Torrent Pharmaceuticals will meet on Monday, July 28, 2025 to consider and approve the audited financial results of the company for the quarter ended on June 30, 2025 (Q1FY26).
 

Torrent - JB Chemicals Pharmaceuticals (JBCP) deal

 
On June 29, 2025, Torrent Pharmaceuticals announced a major strategic move with the acquisition of a controlling 46.4 per cent stake in JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals (JBCP) for ₹11,920 crore at ₹1,600 per share from the promoter Tau Investment Holdings or KKR.  In addition, the company launched an open offer for a further 26 per cent at ₹1,639.18 per share and intends to merge JBCP within itself through a court-approved scheme. 
 
This represents Torrent Pharma’s largest-ever acquisition and positions it as a stronger firm in India’s branded generics landscape, with deeper reach across therapeutic areas and geographies.
 
Torrent’s deep India presence and JBCP’s fast growing India business, combined with the Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) and international footprint offers immense potential to scale both revenue and profitability. This strategic alignment furthers Torrent’s goal of strengthening the company’s presence in the Indian pharma market, and build a larger diversified global presence. Moreover, the CDMO platform provides a new long-term avenue of growth for Torrent.
 
The combined entity would operate at ₹15,400 crore revenue base with a broader branded portfolio and expanded international presence. While the acquisition premium is steep, long-term value creation hinges on efficient integration, synergy realization, and sustained growth across domestic and global businesses, according to analysts at Elara Capital.  ALSO READ | HDB Financial down 3% today, nears IPO price; why is the stock falling?

Way Forward

 
Moving ahead, Torrent Pharma in its FY25 annual report said that the company’s focus will be on consolidating and strengthening its leadership position in the branded generic segment. 
 
In India, the company will focus on strengthening its leadership in key therapy areas, expanding consumer health portfolio, and enhancing field force productivity to capture untapped opportunities. In the international markets, the company anticipates continued growth in Brazil, driven by recent successful launches and a robust pipeline awaiting regulatory approvals. In Germany, new tender wins are expected to support revenue growth despite some challenges in the OTC segment. The US market remains stable, with a focus on maintaining compliance and a strong product pipeline, the company said. 

India-UK Free Trade to benefit pharma companies

 
The India-UK Free Trade Agreement is set to boost India’s pharma Industry by expanding market access for generics and biosimilars, fast-tracking approvals, and encouraging cross-border R&D. It also enables collaborations in bulk drug imports and CDMO. While most pharma exports to the UK were already duty-free, the UK’s commitment to zero tariffs on 99 per cent of exports formalises this, offering long-term clarity. Pharma exports to the UK stood at ~US$910 million in FY24, ICICI Securities said in a note. 

First Published: Jul 25 2025 | 2:37 PM IST

