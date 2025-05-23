Home / Markets / News / Sensex rejig: Buy BEL, Trent; Sell Nestle, IndusInd Bank? Charts say this

Sensex rejig: Buy BEL, Trent; Sell Nestle, IndusInd Bank? Charts say this

Technical outlook on stocks - BEL, Trent, Nestle, IndusInd Bank, which will be included and excluded from the BSE Sensex on June 23, 2025.

Technical outlook on BEL, Trent, Nestle India and IndusInd Bank (Photo: Shutterstock.com)
Rex Cano Mumbai
Last Updated : May 23 2025 | 10:23 AM IST
Asia Index Pvt Ltd, subsidiary of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) Ltd, in its latest rebalancing announced the inclusion of Tata-owned Trent Ltd and Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) in its benchmark index - the 30-stock BSE Sensex with effect from June 23, 2025.  Trent and BEL will be replacing Nestle India and IndusInd Bank in the 30-share BSE Sensex. Both these stocks are already part of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) Nifty 50 index.  As per reports, Trent may receive inflows of around $278 million (approximately ₹2,400 crore), and BEL around $275 million. On the other hand, Nestle India and IndusInd Bank could see outflows of around $210 million and $135 million, respectively. READ MORE  Against this background should you buy BEL, Trent and sell shares of Nestle India and IndusInd Bank? Here's what the technical charts suggest. 

Bharat Electronics (BEL)

Current Price: ₹386  Upside Potential: 18.4%  Downside Risk: 9.3%  Support: ₹372; ₹359  Resistance: ₹389, 394; ₹420  Even as BEL stock trades in an overbought zone, technical chart suggests that the near-term bias for the stock is expected to remain positive as long as the stock holds above ₹359 levels. On the upside, the stock is seen testing resistance around the higher-end of the Bollinger Bands on the monthly scale. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART  Chart suggests that the stock needs to clear the resistance zone around ₹389 - ₹394, to open the doors for further gains. On the upside, the stock can potentially zoom to ₹457 levels in the coming months, with interim resistance placed at ₹420.  On the other hand, near support for the stock exists at ₹372. Break and sustained trade below ₹357 can trigger a consolidation phase for the stock, wherein BEL could potentially slide towards ₹350 levels, shows chart.  ALSO READ | Nifty stock alert! BEL, Tata Steel trade in overbought zone; warning sign? 

Trent

Current Price: ₹5,434  Upside Potential: 16.6%  Support: ₹5,332; ₹5,227; ₹5,057  Resistance: ₹5,525; ₹5,750; ₹6,130  Trent stock has been consolidating above its short-term moving averages in recent trading sessions. The 20-Day Moving Average (20-DMA) and the 50-DMA indicate support at ₹5,332 and ₹5,227 for the stock. On the lower side, key support for the stock stands at ₹5,057 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART  On the upside, the stock can potentially rally to ₹6,336 levels in the near-term; trade above which shall trigger a fresh breakout. Interim resistance for the stock can be anticipated around ₹5,525, ₹5,750 and ₹6,130 levels. 

IndusInd Bank

Current Price: ₹792  Upside Potential: 19.2%  Downside Risk: 23%  Support: ₹756  Resistance: ₹859  IndusInd Bank stock is seen trading close to its key support on the daily chart at ₹756 levels. As long as the stock manages to sustain above the same, the bias shall remain cautiously optimistic. On the upside, the stock can potentially pullback to ₹944 levels, with interim resistance seen at ₹859. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART  On the other hand, break and sustained trade below ₹756, shall warrant fresh weakness at the counter. As such, the stock may re-visit its recent lows around ₹610 levels.  ALSO READ | What should investors do with IndusInd Bank shares? Analysts weigh in 

Nestle India

Current Price: ₹2,385  Upside Potential: 13.2%  Support: ₹2,327; ₹2,318; ₹2,277  Resistance: ₹2,405; ₹2,430; ₹2,515; ₹2,600  Nestle India stock is seen consolidating above its 200-DMA, which stands at ₹2,327, in recent trading sessions. Further, the stock is on the verge of witnessing a 'Golden Crossover' with the 50-DMA rising around ₹2,318 levels. As such, the near-term bias is likely to remain positive as long as the stock holds above these support levels. On the downside, strong support for the stock exists at ₹2,277. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART  For a fresh buying trigger, the stock needs to break and trade consistently above ₹2,405 levels. Above which, the stock can potentially rally to ₹2,700 levels, with some resistance likely around ₹2,430, ₹2,515 and ₹2,600 levels. 
First Published: May 23 2025 | 10:10 AM IST

