Bharat Electronics (BEL)Current Price: ₹386 Upside Potential: 18.4% Downside Risk: 9.3% Support: ₹372; ₹359 Resistance: ₹389, 394; ₹420 Even as BEL stock trades in an overbought zone, technical chart suggests that the near-term bias for the stock is expected to remain positive as long as the stock holds above ₹359 levels. On the upside, the stock is seen testing resistance around the higher-end of the Bollinger Bands on the monthly scale. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART Chart suggests that the stock needs to clear the resistance zone around ₹389 - ₹394, to open the doors for further gains. On the upside, the stock can potentially zoom to ₹457 levels in the coming months, with interim resistance placed at ₹420. On the other hand, near support for the stock exists at ₹372. Break and sustained trade below ₹357 can trigger a consolidation phase for the stock, wherein BEL could potentially slide towards ₹350 levels, shows chart. ALSO READ | Nifty stock alert! BEL, Tata Steel trade in overbought zone; warning sign?
TrentCurrent Price: ₹5,434 Upside Potential: 16.6% Support: ₹5,332; ₹5,227; ₹5,057 Resistance: ₹5,525; ₹5,750; ₹6,130 Trent stock has been consolidating above its short-term moving averages in recent trading sessions. The 20-Day Moving Average (20-DMA) and the 50-DMA indicate support at ₹5,332 and ₹5,227 for the stock. On the lower side, key support for the stock stands at ₹5,057 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART On the upside, the stock can potentially rally to ₹6,336 levels in the near-term; trade above which shall trigger a fresh breakout. Interim resistance for the stock can be anticipated around ₹5,525, ₹5,750 and ₹6,130 levels.
IndusInd BankCurrent Price: ₹792 Upside Potential: 19.2% Downside Risk: 23% Support: ₹756 Resistance: ₹859 IndusInd Bank stock is seen trading close to its key support on the daily chart at ₹756 levels. As long as the stock manages to sustain above the same, the bias shall remain cautiously optimistic. On the upside, the stock can potentially pullback to ₹944 levels, with interim resistance seen at ₹859. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART On the other hand, break and sustained trade below ₹756, shall warrant fresh weakness at the counter. As such, the stock may re-visit its recent lows around ₹610 levels. ALSO READ | What should investors do with IndusInd Bank shares? Analysts weigh in
Nestle IndiaCurrent Price: ₹2,385 Upside Potential: 13.2% Support: ₹2,327; ₹2,318; ₹2,277 Resistance: ₹2,405; ₹2,430; ₹2,515; ₹2,600 Nestle India stock is seen consolidating above its 200-DMA, which stands at ₹2,327, in recent trading sessions. Further, the stock is on the verge of witnessing a 'Golden Crossover' with the 50-DMA rising around ₹2,318 levels. As such, the near-term bias is likely to remain positive as long as the stock holds above these support levels. On the downside, strong support for the stock exists at ₹2,277. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART For a fresh buying trigger, the stock needs to break and trade consistently above ₹2,405 levels. Above which, the stock can potentially rally to ₹2,700 levels, with some resistance likely around ₹2,430, ₹2,515 and ₹2,600 levels.
To read the full story, Subscribe Now at just Rs 249 a month
Already a subscriber? Log in
Subscribe To BS Premium
₹249
Renews automatically
₹1699₹1999
Opt for auto renewal and save Rs. 300 Renews automatically
₹1999
What you get on BS Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in