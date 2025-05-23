Sun Pharma share price slips 5% after Q4 results; check key numbers here

Sun Pharma share price: Pharmaceutical company Sun pharma shares were under pressure on Friday, May 23, 2025, with the scrip dropping up to 4.86 per cent lower to an intraday low of ₹1,636.30 per share.

Why did Sun Pharma share price drop in trade?

The company’s net profit dropped 19 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹2,153.9 crore in the March quarter of financial year 2025 (Q4FY25), from ₹2,658.74 crore in the same quarter last year (Q4FY24).

Revenue from operations, however, increased 8.49 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹12,815.58 crore, up from ₹11,813.33 crore in Q4FY24.

Sun Pharma dividend

Sun Pharma’s board has recommended a final dividend of ₹5.5 per equity share of face value ₹1 each, subject to shareholders’ approval at the upcoming Annual General Meeting.

The company has fixed Monday, July 7, 2025 as Record Date for the purpose of determining the Members eligible to receive the final dividend.

"Our businesses delivered a robust performance for the year, driven by improving market share in India and growth in Global Specialty. The nearterm pipeline in Global Specialty is promising, with products such as Leqselvi and Unloxcyt—the latter through our recently announced Checkpoint acquisition—offering significant improvements in patient care. We look forward to Specialty becoming an increasingly important part of our business," said Dilip Shanghvi, chairman and managing director, Sun Pharma.

About Sun Pharma

Founded in 1983, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries is the world’s fourth-largest specialty generic pharmaceutical company, with global revenues of $5.8 billion. With a presence in over 100 countries and 41 manufacturing facilities worldwide, Sun Pharma delivers high-quality, affordable medicines trusted by healthcare professionals and patients alike.

Its diverse portfolio includes over 2,000 high-quality molecules across generics, branded generics, specialty and complex products, OTC, ARVs, APIs, and intermediates—spanning multiple dosage forms such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalers, and topical formulations.

The company is ranked among the top generic pharmaceutical firms in the US, especially in the dermatology space, and maintains a strong presence across key emerging markets like Brazil, Mexico, Russia, and South Africa.

The company consistently invests 6–8 per cent of its global revenues in R&D, supported by a team of over 3,000 scientists, driving innovation in areas like liposomal formulations, lyophilised injections, and controlled-release systems.