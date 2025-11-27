Home / Markets / News / SeQuent Scientific shares gain 7% on merger update; check key details here

SeQuent Scientific shares gain 7% on merger update; check key details here

SeQuent Scientific and Viyash Lifesciences Private Limited announced through an exchange filing that the NCLT has approved the merger scheme between SeQuent and the Viyash group of companies.

stocks, markets
SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2025 | 12:13 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

SeQuent Scientific Share Price Today: Shares of pharmaceutical company SeQuent Scientific were in strong demand on the bourses on Thursday, November 27, after the company said in an exchange filing that it has fixed the record date for the merger scheme approved by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT). The stock rose 7.44 per cent to ₹235.6 during intraday trade.
 
Even with the sharp rise, the shares remain nearly 9 per cent below their 52-week high of ₹257.85, which was hit earlier this month on November 18 on the NSE.
 
The counter continued to attract buying interest on Thursday. At 11.52 AM, SeQuent Scientific shares were trading at ₹227.90, up 3.93 per cent from the previous close of ₹219.28 on the NSE. The benchmark Nifty 50 was up 31.95 points or 0.12 per cent at 26,237.
 
A combined total of 3.22 million equity shares of the pharma company worth ₹72 crore had changed hands on the NSE and BSE by midday.

SeQuent Scientific merger details

The company said in its exchange filing that Monday, December 8, 2025, has been fixed as Record Date 2 to determine the shareholders of Viyash who will be eligible for the allotment of Merger Consideration Shares 2.
 
The share exchange ratio under this leg of the merger is 56 equity shares of SeQuent with a face value of ₹2 each fully paid for every 100 equity shares of Viyash with a face value of ₹10 each fully paid, as per the exchange filing submitted by the company. 
 
Eaerlier on November 18, SeQuent Scientific and Viyash Lifesciences Private Limited announced through an exchange filing that the NCLT has approved the merger scheme between SeQuent and the Viyash group of companies.
 
The company had earlier informed the exchanges that Viyash fixed Saturday, November 1, 2025, as Record Date 1 to determine the equity shareholders of Geninn who will be entitled to receive equity shares from Viyash as Merger Consideration Shares 1.
 
The share exchange ratio for this portion of the merger is 47 equity shares of Viyash with a face value of ₹10 each fully paid for every 1 equity share of Geninn with a face value of ₹10 each fully paid.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Asian shares rise, taking their cue from Wall Street's winning streak

Sansera hits new high, zooms 85% from March low; what's driving this stock?

Paytm shares rise as RBI gives final nod to operate as payment aggregator

Glenmark Pharma rises 2% on positive US FDA inspection report; details here

Salasar Techno Engineering jumps 8% on securing two orders from RVNL

Topics :Sequent Scientific Buzzing stocksStock movemnetshare marketShare priceMarkets

First Published: Nov 27 2025 | 12:13 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story