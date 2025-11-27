Home / Markets / News / Paytm shares rise as RBI gives final nod to operate as payment aggregator

Paytm shares rise as RBI gives final nod to operate as payment aggregator

Paytm operator's shares rose 2 per cent after RBI gave a final authorisation to operate as a payment aggregator, enabling unrestricted merchant onboarding on its platform

3 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2025 | 11:26 AM IST
Shares of One 97 Communications Ltd. rose nearly 2 per cent on Thursday after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) gave a final authorisation to operate as a payment aggregator, enabling unrestricted merchant onboarding after earlier curbs were lifted.
 
The Paytm operator's stock rose as much as 1.76 per cent during the day to ₹1,309.1 per share, the biggest intraday rise since November 26 this year. The stock pared gains to trade 0.5 per cent higher at ₹1,288 apiece, compared to a 0.35 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 11:16 AM. 
 
Shares of the company rose for the second straight session and currently trade at less than 1 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has risen 26 per cent this year, compared to an 11.7 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Paytm operator has a total market capitalisation of ₹82,314.84 crore. 

Paytm gets final nod from RBI 

Paytm Payments Services Ltd. (PPSL), a wholly owned subsidiary of One 97 Communications, received the final nod from the RBI to operate as a payment aggregator about three months after the company received the regulator’s in-principle approval.
 
The licence allows PPSL to onboard merchants, facilitating online transactions for them. The approval also comes at a time when the company is focused on growing its payments business. With the approval, Paytm will rival other payment aggregator firms such as Razorpay, Cashfree Payments and Infibeam’s CCAvenue.
 
"... we would like to inform you that Reserve Bank of India ('RBI') on November 26, 2025 has granted Certificate of Authorisation ('COA') to Paytm Payments Services Limited (PPSL), a wholly owned subsidiary of One 97 Communications Limited ('the Company'), to operate as a Payment Aggregator under the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007," the company said.

Paytm Q2 results 

Paytm delivered a healthy quarter, largely in line with estimates, supported by robust revenue growth and disciplined cost management, resulting in a strong adjusted profit. 
 
In the July to September 2025 quarter (Q2FY2026),  Paytm’s total revenue from operations grew by 24.2 per cent year-on-year (YoY) and 7.5 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to ₹2,060 crore.
 
Paytm Payments Services (PPSL), the company’s wholly-owned subsidiary, reported revenue (including other operating revenue) was up 25 per cent year-on-year (YoY) at ₹1,223 crore during the quarter. Net payment revenue was up 28 per cent YoY at ₹594 crore due to improved payment processing margin, high-quality device additions and early onset of festive season, Paytm said in the earnings release.

First Published: Nov 27 2025 | 11:25 AM IST

