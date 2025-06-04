Wednesday, June 04, 2025 | 11:25 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Waaree Renewable share price pops 4% on securing order worth ₹346 crore

Waaree Renewable share price pops 4% on securing order worth ₹346 crore

Waaree Renewable shares popped after it bagged a Letter of Award (LOA) from a renewable generation company for the execution of EPC works of a solar power project of 300 MW AC/435 MW DC capacity.

solar, solar plant, solar panel

Solar tempered glass

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2025 | 11:24 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Waaree Renewable share price: Waaree Renewable Technologies (Waaree Renewable) shares were buzzing in trade on Wednesday, June 4, 2025, with the stock rising up to 3.55 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹1,068 per share. 
 
However, by 10:50 AM, Waaree Renewable shares were off day’s high, and were trading merely 1.32 per cent higher at ₹1,045 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.21 per cent higher at 80,911.08 levels.  Catch Latest Stock Market Updates Today LIVE 

What led to the uptick in Waaree Renewable share price?

Waaree Renewable shares popped after it bagged a Letter of Award (LOA) from a renewable generation company for the execution of Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) works of a solar power project of 300 MW AC/435 MW DC capacity.
 
 
The cost of the project is approximately ₹346.33 crore, excluding taxes.
 
In an exchange filing, Waaree Renewable said, “We are pleased to inform that “Waaree Renewable Technologies” has been awarded Letter of Award (LOA) for the execution of Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) works of solar power project of 300 MW AC/435 MW DC capacity.” 

Also Read

drugs, pharma sector

Gland Pharma share rises 2% in trade on Wednesday, June 4; here's why

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital

Coforge rises 2% on ex-date for stock split; are investors still eligible?

YES BANK

YES Bank rises 2% as board okays fundraise of up to ₹16,000 crore; details

PremiumShip, shipbuilding, shipbuilders

PSU stock zooms 194% from March low; outruns market for 4th straight month

Aditya birla fashion and Retail

Aditya Birla Fashion slips 9%, hits 52-week low after block deal on NSE

 
Under the terms of the order, Waaree Renewable shall develop the Ground mount solar power project of 300 MW AC /435 MW DC capacity
 
Notably, the project is scheduled to be completed in the financial year 2025- 26 (FY26), Waaree Renewable revealed, in a statement.  ALSO READ | Tata Tech shares slip as 2.1% equity change hands in block deal

Waaree Renewable Q4 results

Waaree Renewable’s profit zoomed 82.73 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹93.77 crore in the March quarter of financial year 2025 (Q4FY25), from ₹51.31 crore in the March quarter of financial year 2024 (Q4FY24).
 
The company’s revenue from operations climbed 74.37 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹476.58 crore in Q4FY25, from ₹273.31 crore a year ago.
 
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda), or operating profit, jumped 67.79 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹126.33 crore, from ₹75.29 crore a year ago.
 
Operating profit margin or Ebitda margin, however, squeezed to 26.51 per cent in the March quarter of financial year 2025, from 27.55 per cent in the March quarter of financial year 2024.  ALSO READ | PSU stock zooms 194% from March low; outruns market for 4th straight month

About Waaree Renewable 

Waaree Renewable, a subsidiary of Waaree Group, is among the leading players in India’s solar EPC space, with a strong legacy of over 10,000 project installations totaling more than 2.32 GW.
 
Headquartered in Mumbai, the company offers end-to-end solar solutions—ranging from engineering and construction to financing and operation—across diverse geographies. 
 
Focused on long-term investments, particularly in the commercial and industrial segments, it provides both on-site (rooftop and ground-mounted) and off-site (open access) solar solutions to help clients cut their carbon footprint.

More From This Section

BSE, STOCK MARKETS

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex rises 150 pts, Nifty above 24,550; SPARC down 19%, GRSE zooms 10%

Stock market

NR Vandana Tex IPO listing: Stock lists at ₹45 on NSE, misses GMP estimates

share market, trading

Scoda Tubes shares make flat D-Street debut, list at ₹140 on BSE

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Indegene shares slump 4% after block trades; Here's the likely seller

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Neptune Petrochemicals IPO listing: Stock debuts at 9% premium on NSE SME

Topics : Share Market Today Buzzing stocks renewable enrgy BSE Sensex Indian stock markets Nifty50 Indian equity markets Market trends

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 04 2025 | 11:01 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNifty Trading StrategyMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayDividend Today3b film IPO AllotmentGold Card VisaIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon