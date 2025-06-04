Wednesday, June 04, 2025 | 11:38 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Gland Pharma share rises 2% in trade on Wednesday, June 4; here's why

Gland Pharma shares rose after it secured United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) approval for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Angiotensin II Acetate Injection 2.5 mg/mL.

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2025 | 11:36 AM IST

Gland Pharma share price: Pharmaceutical company Gland Pharma shares increased as much as 1.58 per cent to hit an intraday high of 1,619 per share on Wednesday, June 4, 2025. 
 
At 11:10 AM, Gland Pharma shares continued to trade near day’s high, up 1.33 per cent at 1615 per share.

Why did Gland Pharma share price rise?

“Gland Pharma Limited (Gland or Company), a generic injectable & ophthalmicfocused pharmaceutical company, has received approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application for Angiotensin II Acetate Injection 2.5 mg/mL,” Gland Pharma said, in a press release.
 
 
Angiotensin II is a vasoconstrictor indicated for increasing blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock.

The Product is bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug (RLD), Giapreza of La Jolla Pharma LLC, the company revealed. 
 
“Gland Pharma is the exclusive First-to-File and is eligible for 180 days of generic drug exclusivity,” the company claimed.
 
The product had US sales of approximately $58 million for the twelve months ending March 2025, according to IQVIA.  ALSO READ | Waaree Renewable share price pops 4% on securing order worth ₹346 crore 

Gland Pharma Q4 results

Gland Pharma reported a 3 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline in its consolidated net profit to ₹186.5 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2025 (Q4FY25), compared to ₹192.4 crore in the same period last year. 
 
Revenue from operations fell 7 per cent YoY to ₹1,424.9 crore from ₹1,537.5 crore. The company's Ebitda stood at ₹347.5 crore, marginally down from ₹358.7 crore a year ago. 
 
However, the Ebitda margin improved to 24 per cent in Q4FY25, compared to 23 per cent in the corresponding quarter last year.
 
Research and development (R&D) expenses during the quarter were ₹50.3 crore, accounting for 4.9 per cent of revenue. For the full financial year FY25, R&D expenses stood at ₹192.2 crore, or 4.7 per cent of annual revenue.

Gland Pharma dividend 

The Board of Directors recommended a final dividend of ₹18 per equity share for FY25, subject to shareholder approval.  ALSO READ | Coforge rises 2% on ex-date for stock split; are investors still eligible? 

About Gland Pharma

Founded in 1978 in Hyderabad, Gland Pharma has evolved from a contract manufacturer of small-volume liquid parenterals to one of the largest injectable-focused pharmaceutical companies globally. 
 
Operating predominantly under a B2B model, it has a presence in over 60 countries, including the US, Europe, Canada, Australia, and India.
 
The company’s portfolio spans a wide range of sterile injectables such as vials, ampoules, pre-filled syringes, lyophilized vials, dry powders, infusions, as well as oncology and ophthalmic products. Notably, it pioneered Heparin technology in India.

Share Market Today Buzzing stocks Gland Pharma Share price Pharma stocks Indian equities BSE Sensex Nifty50 Market trends Women leadership in pharma sector

First Published: Jun 04 2025 | 11:19 AM IST

