Shanti Gold International shares make positive debut; list at 15% premium

Shanti Gold IPO listing, Shanti Gold share price today: Shares of gold jewellery manufacturer and supplier Shanti Gold International made a positive D-Street debut on Friday, August 1, following the completion of Shares of gold jewellery manufacturer and supplier Shanti Gold International made a positive D-Street debut on Friday, August 1, following the completion of its initial public offering (IPO)

Shanti Gold shares listed at ₹229.10 on the BSE, marking a premium of ₹30.10 or approximately 15.13 per cent over the issue price of ₹199.

On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the shares debuted slightly lower at ₹227.55, reflecting a premium of ₹28.55 or around 14.35 per cent.

READ STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES TODAY Shanti Gold IPO listing fell short of the grey market estimates. Ahead of their D-Street debut, the unlisted shares of Shanti Gold were trading at ₹233 per share, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹34 or 17.09 per cent over the issue price, according to sources tracking unofficial market activity.

Shanti Gold IPO details The public offering of Shanti Gold comprised an entirely fresh issue of 18.1 million equity shares worth ₹360.11 crore, without any offer for sale (OFS) component. The public issue was offered at a price band of ₹189–199 per share, and a lot size of 75 shares. Shanti Gold was opened for subscription from July 25–29, 2025. It received an overwhelming demand from the investors and ended up getting oversubscribed by 81.17 times, riding on the back of the non-institutional investors (NIIs) who oversubscribed the category reserved for them by 151.48 times. This was followed by the qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) at 117.33 times, and retail investors at 30.37 times.