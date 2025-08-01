Friday, August 01, 2025 | 09:17 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Aditya Infotech IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, likely listing date

Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 9:15 AM IST

Aditya Infotech IPO allotment status: The allotment of shares for the initial public offering (IPO) of Aditya Infotech is likely to be finalised today, Friday, August 1, 2025. The public offering closed for subscription on Thursday, July 31, 2025, receiving strong participation from investors and getting oversubscribed by more than 100 times the offered shares.

Here’s how to check Aditya Infotech IPO allotment status online

Investors who placed their bids for the public issue can check their allotment status on the official websites of BSE, NSE, or MUFG Intime India (formerly Link Intime), the registrar for the issue, once the Aditya Infotech IPO allotment is finalised.
 

Direct links to check Aditya Infotech IPO allotment status

Alternatively, investors can use these direct links to check the allotment status:
 
Check Aditya Infotech IPO allotment status on BSE: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
 
Check Aditya Infotech IPO allotment status on MUFG Intime India: https://in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html

Check Aditya Infotech IPO allotment status on NSE: https://www.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

Aditya Infotech IPO final subscription status

The ₹1,300 crore public offering of Aditya Infotech, priced in the range of ₹85–675 per share with a lot size of 22 shares, received bids for 1,13,00,97,650 shares against the 1,12,23,759 shares offered. This resulted in an oversubscription of 100.69 times by the end of the subscription period, according to data from BSE.
 
The IPO saw the highest participation from qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), who subscribed to 133.21 times their reserved portion. Non-institutional investors (NIIs) subscribed 72 times, while retail investors subscribed 50.87 times.  ALSO READ | NSDL IPO GMP steady at 17% despite market crash on Trump tariffs

Aditya Infotech IPO grey market premium (GMP) today

Unlisted shares of Aditya Infotech continue to trade at a strong premium in the grey market on Friday. Sources tracking unofficial market activity revealed that Aditya Infotech shares were trading around ₹975 per share, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹300, or 44.44 per cent over the upper end of the issue price.

Aditya Infotech IPO listing forecast

Shares of Aditya Infotech are scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on Tuesday, August 5, 2025. If the current grey market trends persist, Aditya Infotech shares may list around ₹975 per share, yielding a return of over 44 per cent. However, these estimates may vary, as the grey market is unregulated and GMP should not be considered a reliable indicator of actual market performance.

About Aditya Infotech

Aditya Infotech offers video security and surveillance products, technologies, and solutions in India. The company operates under the 'CP PLUS' brand, offering a wide range of products and services, including CCTV cameras, DVRs, NVRs, IP cameras, and smart home security solutions. Aditya Infotech's product portfolio incorporates advanced security technologies like artificial intelligence and machine learning. The company's business is divided into manufacturing and trading activities, with a focus on producing and selling CP PLUS products and distributing Dahua products. Aditya Infotech has a strong distribution network, with over 1,011 active distributors and 2,100 system integrators across India.
 

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 8:59 AM IST

