Stock Market Holiday Today, August 27, 2025: Indian stock markets will remain closed for trading today, Wednesday, August 27, 2025, on account of Indian stock markets will remain closed for trading today, Wednesday, August 27, 2025, on account of Ganesh Chaturthi

There will be no trading activity on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE in the Equity, Equity Derivative, and SLB segments. Trade activity in the Currency Derivatives Segments, NDS-RST and Tri-Party Repo segments will also remain closed.

In the Commodity Derivatives Segment and Electronic Gold Receipts (EGR) Segment, trading will remain closed during the morning shift from 9 AM to 5 PM. However, trading will resume at 5 PM till 11:55 PM on Wednesday.

The National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX), the largest agri commodity exchange in India, will also remain closed. After Ganesh Chaturthi 2025, five more stock market holidays will fall this year. The upcoming stock market holidays in 2025 include Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti/Dussehra (October 2), Diwali Laxmi Pujan (October 21), Diwali-Balipratipada (October 22), Prakash Gurpurb (Guru Nanak Dev Jayanti) (November 5), and Christmas (December 25), according to the NSE calendar. Stock Market timings Indian equity markets will resume trading on Thursday, August 28, 2025, and will operate as per regular stock market timings from 9:15 AM to 3:30 PM. Markets also conduct a pre-open session from 9:00 AM to 9:07 AM on the exchanges. The market remains closed on Saturdays and Sundays.

Global markets Asian markets opened lower on Wednesday as investors brace for the 50 per cent US tariffs on Indian imports. Last checked, Japan's Nikkei 225 was down 0.2 per cent and South Korea's KOSPI fell 0.1 per cent. Overnight, Wall Street settled in green as investors awaited quarterly figures from chip giant Nvidia. The S&P 500 index rose 0.41 per cent and the Dow Jones Industrial Average settled 0.3 per cent higher. 50 per cent US tariffs kick in today The United States is set to impose 50 per cent tariffs on goods imported from India , with the Trump administration confirming an additional 25 per cent duty taking effect from 9:30 AM on August 27, 2025. In a draft order, the US Department of Homeland Security said the 25 per cent additional tariff would apply to Indian goods “entered for consumption, or withdrawn from warehouse for consumption, on or after 12:01 am Eastern Daylight Time on August 27, 2025”.