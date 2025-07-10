Home / Markets / News / Here's why Shilpa Medicare share price is buzzing in trade today; details

Shilpa Medicare shares rose today after the company secured GMP certification from Saudi Arabia's SFDA for its Unit VI facility in Dabaspet, Bengaluru.

Shilpa Medicare Limited is a global pharmaceutical company with a strong presence in regulated markets such as the USA, Europe, and Japan.
Last Updated : Jul 10 2025 | 1:09 PM IST
Shilpa Medicare share price: Pharmaceutical company Shilpa Medicare share price was in demand on Thursday, July 10, 2025, with the stock rising up to 1.97 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹864 per share. 
 
Around 1 PM, Shilpa Medicare share price was trading 1.73 per cent higher at ₹862. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.28 per cent lower at 83,301.12 levels.
 

Why did Shilpa Medicare share price rise in trade today?

 
Shilpa Medicare shares rose today after the company secured GMP certification from Saudi Arabia’s SFDA for its Unit VI facility in Dabaspet, Bengaluru.
 
The unit, which manufactures, tests, stores, and releases finished dosage forms such as Oral Films and Transdermal Patches, already supplies products to the US, Australia, and several emerging markets. It also holds approval from the European Medicines Agency following a recent inspection by Finnish authorities.
 
The latest certification followed the on-site inspection of this unit from Feb 18-20, 2025. 
 
"This was a full GMP inspection of the entire facility with specific focus on Ondansetron Oral Film drug product," Shilpa Medicare revealed, in a statement. The inspection, meanwhile, was closed with zero observations.

Shilpa Medicare Q4 results

 
Shilpa Medicare reported a mixed set of numbers in Q4FY25. While revenue from operations grew 13.3 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹330.80 crore and Ebitda rose 15 per cent to ₹84 crore, net profit (PAT) declined 40.79 per cent to ₹14.51 crore. The company maintained its Ebitda margin at 25 per cent during the quarter.
 

About Shilpa Medicare

 
Shilpa Medicare Limited is a global pharmaceutical company with a strong presence in regulated markets such as the USA, Europe, and Japan. The company specialises in the development and manufacturing of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) and finished dosage formulations, with a particular focus on oncology. 
 
Its  product range includes tablets, capsules, injectables, and transdermal patches, all manufactured to meet international quality standards. Additionally, Shilpa Medicare provides end-to-end Contract Development and Manufacturing Organisation (CDMO) services, catering to a wide spectrum of pharmaceutical needs.
 
Beyond its core offerings, the company is actively investing in research and development, focusing on novel drug delivery systems and expanding into emerging therapy areas, including biotech products. 
 
The market capitalisation of Shilpa Medicare is ₹8,429.58 crore, according to BSE. The company falls under the BSE SmallCap category.

First Published: Jul 10 2025 | 1:09 PM IST

