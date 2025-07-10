JPMorgan sees EMS as 'sunrise sector'; Syrma, Dixon, Kaynes lead the pack

India's electronic manufacturing services (EMS) space is emerging as a key 'sunrise sector' that enjoys a strong growth led by various tailwinds, JPMorgan said, initiating coverage in various companies.

The EMS sector is expected to sustain its strong growth trajectory, with revenue projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 32 per cent over the financial year 2025-30. According to estimates by JP Morgan, EMS is set to expand its share in domestic electronics production to 41 per cent by FY30 from 31 per cent in FY25.

The growth will be supported by rising electronics content in products, the government's 'Make in India' initiative aimed at import substitution, and a global supply chain shift towards India under the China+1 strategy, it said in a report on July 8.

Additionally, two emerging areas, outsourced semiconductor assembly and testing (OSAT) and printed circuit boards (PCBs), offer fresh growth opportunities, JPMorgan added. Exports are also expected to become a key growth driver in the coming years.

JPMorgan's take on EMS stocks

Syrma SGS Technology: The brokerage expects Syrma to deliver the third-fastest revenue growth in its EMS coverage, projecting a 31 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over FY25-28. Ebitda margins are expected to expand by 70 basis points to 9 per cent by FY28, driven by strong demand in the industrial and automotive segments. The brokerage also expects exports to stage a comeback from FY27, which could further support growth and margins.