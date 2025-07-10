Sensex, Nifty on slippery ground as IT stocks dip ahead of TCS Q1 results

Sensex, Nifty today: Benchmark equity indices were trading in red as investor sentiment remained jittery amid worries over trade tariffs. The US government sent fresh tariff letters to several countries, warning that new import duties will take effect next month unless trade agreements are reached. Meanwhile, at home, caution prevailed ahead of T Benchmark equity indices were trading in red as investor sentiment remained jittery amid worries over trade tariffs. The US government sent fresh tariff letters to several countries, warning that new import duties will take effect next month unless trade agreements are reached. Meanwhile, at home, caution prevailed ahead of T ata Consultancy Services’ (TCS) earnings for the first quarter of FY26

From the Sensex pack, Maruti Suzuki, Tata Steel, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance and UltraTech cement were among the top gainers. Whereas, Bharti Airtel, Tech Mahindra, HCL tech, Mahindra and Mahindra and Infosys were among the top laggards. At 11:45 AM, BSE Sensex was trading at 83,238.44, down by nearly 300 points or 0.36 per cent. Whereas, Nifty was down by 93 points or 0.37 per cent, quoting 25,382.95.

TCS Q1FY26 earnings expectations D-street analysts are not expecting any positive surprises for TCS due to the slower ramp-up of deals as uncertainties on the tariff front continue to paint a blurry picture. Even in the previous quarter, the IT sector, as a whole, failed to impress investors. However, analysts believe that there might be some surprises in the mid-tier segment. ALSO READ | TCS Q1 Preview: Revenue, profit to dip sequentially amid demand uncertainty "We expect TCS to post revenue decline of 0.5 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) in constant currency terms, with Ebit margins likely to remain flat, impacted by talent investments, lower utilization, and limited operating leverage," said Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Research, Wealth Management, MOFSL