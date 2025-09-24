Home / Markets / News / Shining bright: China-fuelled demand drives gold prices to fresh high

Shining bright: China-fuelled demand drives gold prices to fresh high

Gold hits fresh global and domestic records on Asia-led demand, weak rupee, and China's bullion push; markets eye Fed rate cuts as prices rally over 15% this month

gold, gold stocks
Spot gold rose 0.7 per cent to $3,771.94 an ounce as of 10.18 am ET (7.48 pm IST) after touching an all-time high of $3,790.82 earlier.
Agencies
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 24 2025 | 12:03 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Gold surged to a fresh record on Tuesday, driven by Asia-led demand and expectations of US rate cuts. In India, yellow metal prices spiked as global gains combined with a weakening rupee pressured by higher H-1B visa fees. China is stepping up efforts to cement its role in the bullion market, with the People’s Bank of China using the Shanghai Gold Exchange to encourage friendly central banks to buy and store reserves within its borders, Bloomberg reported. This is likely among factors driving up gold’s demand. 
Spot gold rose 0.7 per cent to $3,771.94 an ounce as of 10.18 am ET (7.48 pm IST) after touching an all-time high of $3,790.82 earlier. US futures for December delivery gained 0.8 per cent to $3,804.30. In Mumbai’s Zaveri Bazaar, the price of standard 10-gram gold jumped nearly 2 per cent to a record ~1,13,856, extending this month’s rally to more than 15 per cent. Attention has turned to Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s speech. Markets are pricing in two quarter-point cuts this year — in October and December — with odds of 92 per cent and 77 per cent respectively. 
“Spot gold surged to a fresh all-time high in global markets driven by mounting expectations of more US rate cuts in 2025 and news that China is positioning itself as a custodian of foreign sovereign gold reserves,” said Kaynat Chainwala, AVP, commodity research at Kotak Securities. 
 
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Valuations reflect upside for listed steel majors despite weak Q2

Jio BlackRock Mutual Fund targets consistency as it enters active arena

Disclosures do not bind listed firms or create liabilities, Sebi tells HC

Premium

Indian equities may see turnaround as downgrades ease: Motilal Oswal

Chris Wood sees gold prices at $6,600 in a secular bull market; here's why

Topics :Central banksGold PricesUS Fed ratesChina

First Published: Sep 24 2025 | 12:03 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story