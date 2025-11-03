Monday, November 03, 2025 | 10:58 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Patanjali Foods shares slide 5% even after positive Q2 show; details here

Patanjali Foods reported a 67 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to ₹516.69 crore for the second quarter of this financial year

Patanjali Foods share price in focus

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 03 2025 | 10:57 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of Patanjali Foods Ltd. (PFL) fell over 5 per cent on Monday, even after it reported a 67 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to ₹516.7 crore in the September quarter of the current financial year
 
The edible oil company's stock fell as much as 5.3 per cent during the day to ₹570.1 per share, the biggest intraday fall since May 30 this year. The Patanjali Foods stock pared losses to trade 4.8 per cent lower at ₹572 apiece, compared to a 0.14 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 10:40 AM. 
 
Shares of the company fell for the second session and currently trade at 14 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has fallen 3.6 per cent this year, compared to a 9 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Patanjali Foods has a total market capitalisation of ₹62,631.71 crore.   FOLLOW LATEST STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES
 

Patanjali Foods Q2 results 

Patanjali Foods reported a 67 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to ₹516.69 crore for the second quarter of this financial year. Its net profit stood at ₹308.58 crore in the year-ago period.
 
Total income rose to ₹9,850.06 crore during the July-September period of 2025-26 fiscal from ₹8,132.76 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year. 

"On the back of sound business strategies implemented in the previous few quarters, the company reported best-ever financial performance on various parameters, despite a dynamic operating environment, Sanjeev Asthana, chief executive officer, Patanjali Foods, said. "The quarterly as well as half-year performance reached an all-time high on the revenue and profitability front."  ALSO READ | Urban Company shares slip 7% as Q2 loss widens; check details

Analysts on Patanjali Foods earnings

Systematix Institutional Equities said it remains positive on Patanjali Foods, citing its strong market position and pricing power. As the second-largest player in the edible oils segment and the market leader in palm oil, PFL has leveraged its brand strength to sustain double-digit sales growth despite sharp price movements, the brokerage noted.
 
Systematix added that the company's distribution-led growth in core categories, along with healthy margins in new premium segments, is expected to drive robust operating earnings growth over the medium term.
 
Antique Stock Broking said that rural markets continued to outperform urban markets for Patanjali Foods, though early signs of recovery were visible in urban demand toward the end of the September quarter. The brokerage expects the company’s performance to improve further, supported by urban demand recovery, premiumisation trends, and the rising contribution from the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) segment.
 
Antique maintained its 'Buy' rating on the stock and broadly retained its earnings estimates for FY26, 27, and 28, while raising the target price to ₹670 from ₹656 earlier.

First Published: Nov 03 2025 | 10:49 AM IST

