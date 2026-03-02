Shree Ram Twistex IPO listing: Shares debut at 35% discount on NSE

Shree Ram Twistex IPO listing: Shares of cotton yarn manufacturer Shree Ram Twistex made a weak debut on the stock exchanges on Monday, March 2, 2026, following its initial public offering ( Shares of cotton yarn manufacturer Shree Ram Twistex made a weak debut on the stock exchanges on Monday, March 2, 2026, following its initial public offering ( IPO ). On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the stock debuted at ₹68, representing a discount of ₹36 or 34.62 per cent against its issue price of ₹104.

The listing on the BSE followed a similar trend, with the share price opening at ₹70, down 32.69 per cent or ₹34. The performance was largely in line with grey market expectations, where the stock had recently traded at a discount of approximately ₹28 or 26.92 per cent over the upper end of its price band.

Shree Ram Twistex IPO: Subscription highlights Despite the weak listing, the IPO saw robust demand during its bidding period, eventually being oversubscribed nearly 44 times. While the issue started with a cautious response, it gained significant momentum on the final day. ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex falls over 1,000 points, Nifty tests 24,900 on US-Iran conflict The Non-Institutional Investor (NII) category led the charge with a massive 220.3 times subscription, while retail investors bid 76.63 times their allotted quota. Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) subscribed 3.94 times. According to NSE data, the company received bids for over 46.28 crore shares against the 1.06 crore shares on offer.

Shree Ram Twistex IPO: Details and objectives The ₹110.24 crore public issue consisted entirely of a fresh issue of 10.6 million equity shares, with no Offer for Sale (OFS) component. The company had fixed the price band at ₹95–₹104 per share. ALSO READ: Gold, Silver ETFs soar as safe haven assets gain on West Asia concerns Retail investors were required to commit a minimum of ₹14,976 for a single lot of 144 shares, with the maximum investment capped at 13 lots (1,872 shares) totaling ₹1,94,688. Following the closure of the subscription window, the focus now shifts to the allotment process and the utilisation of the fresh capital for the company's growth initiatives.