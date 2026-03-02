Nifty MidCap 100

The breach of the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) is perhaps the most significant development here. Historically, the 200-EMA serves as the "line in the sand" between a bull and bear for markets, says Kunal Shah.The analyst explains the key levels for the Nifty as follows:This has become a "ceiling." Multiple attempts to sustain above this level have failed, confirming a distribution phase where big players are offloading positions.Previously a fortress of support (and the 200-EMA location), this level will now likely act as immediate resistance on any relief rally.With the primary support broken, the index is gravitating toward these zones, which represent previous consolidation bases and psychological round numbers.According to the analyst, the Nifty may test 24,400 on the downside - this implies a downside risk of 3.1 per cent from Friday's close.Last Close: 59,116