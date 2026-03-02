Stock market holiday: Are NSE, BSE closed on Mar 3 or Mar 4 for Holi?
Following the Holi holiday, the month of March features two additional market holidays: Ram Navami on March 26 and Mahavir Jayanti on March 31
Stock market holiday:
Amid widespread confusion over the exact date for Holi, the National Stock Exchange
(NSE) and BSE holiday calendars suggest markets will remain shut on Tuesday, March 3, 2026.
There will be no trading or settlement activities across the equity, equity derivatives, and Securities Lending and Borrowing (SLB) segments on both the NSE and the BSE.
Stock market holiday list 2026
| Date
| Day
| Holiday
| Mar 26
| Thursday
| Shri Ram Navami
| Mar 31
| Tuesday
| Shri Mahavir Jayanti
| Apr 3
| Friday
| Good Friday
| Apr 14
| Tuesday
| Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti
| May 1
| Friday
| Maharashtra Day
| May 28
| Thursday
| Bakri Id
| Jun 26
| Friday
| Muharram
| Sept 14
| Monday
| Ganesh Chaturthi
| Oct 2
| Friday
| Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti
| Oct 20
| Tuesday
| Dussehra
| Nov 10
| Tuesday
| Diwali-Balipratipada
| Nov 24
| Tuesday
| Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev
| Dec 25
| Friday
| Christmas
Both exchanges will have regular trading resuming on Wednesday, March 4, 2026.
Is the commodity market open on Tuesday?
While the morning session will be closed, the Multi-Commodity Exchange
(MCX) will resume trading for its evening session on Tuesday, operating from 5:00 PM to 11:55 PM.
Regular market trading hours
Domestic stock exchanges typically operate Monday through Friday, with the main trading session running from 9:15 AM to 3:30 PM. Each trading day begins with a 15-minute pre-open session starting at 9:00 AM. The markets remain closed on Saturdays and Sundays.
How will market open today?
Indian equity markets are bracing for a volatile opening on Monday as investors react to a dramatic escalation in Middle East tensions following weekend strikes by the US and Israel on Iran.
Reports of the death of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
