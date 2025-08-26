Home / Markets / News / Shreeji Shipping lists at 7% premium, falls short of IPO GMP estimates

Shreeji Shipping lists at 7% premium, falls short of IPO GMP estimates

Shreeji Shipping's stock opened at ₹270 on the NSE, reflecting a premium of 7 per cent over the issue price of ₹252

share market, trading
Shreeji Shipping Global lists at 7 per cent premium
SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2025 | 10:27 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Shreeji Shipping Global IPO listing today: Shares of logistics company Shreeji Shipping Global made a positive debut on the Dalal Street on Tuesday, August 26, 2025. The company's share opened at ₹270 on the NSE, reflecting a premium of 7 per cent over the issue price of ₹252. After the listing, the stock fell 2.4 per cent from the listing price to ₹263.5.
 
On the BSE, the stock opened at ₹271.85, up 7.9 per cent from the issue price. Post-listing, the stock was trading at ₹263, up 3.2 per cent from the listing price. 
 
The listing price of Shreeji Shipping was below grey market estimates. Ahead of the listing, the unlisted price of Shreeji Shipping were trading at ₹286, up ₹34 or 13.5 per cent from the issue price of ₹252, according to sources tracking unofficial markets.  ALSO READ | Gem Aromatics IPO Shares makes flat debut with over 2.5 per cent premium

Shreeji Shipping IPO details

Shreeji Shipping IPO received a solid response from investors, with the issue being oversubscribed by 58 times. The portion reserved for Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 110.4 times, the non-institutional investors (NIIs) portion was subscribed 72.7 times, and the retail investors at 21.92 times.
 
The ₹410.7-crore mainline IPO comprises a fresh issue of 16.3 million equity shares and no offer for sale (OFS) component. The company set the IPO price band ₹252. The public issue opened for subscription on Tuesday, August 19, 2025, and closed on Thursday, August 22, 2025.   ALSO READ | Vikram Solar IPO shares list at 2% premium on bourses 
Bigshare Services is the registrar of the issue. Beeline Capital Advisors and Elara Capital (India) are the book-running lead managers.
 
According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company plans to to use the proceeds from the issue for the acquisition of dry bulk carriers in the Supramax category from the secondary market and repayment of debt. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Asian stocks decline tracking Wall Street losses as rate-cut optimism cools

Protean eGov soars 11% on order win; stock up 27% in nine sessions

Solid listing! Patel Retail shares list at 20% premium on BSE, 18% on NSE

Vikram Solar IPO post tepid debut; shares list at 2% premium on bourses

Rupee slides for fifth straight session on tariff woes; opens at 87.72/$

Topics :Stock MarketIPOsMarketsshare marketIPO market

First Published: Aug 26 2025 | 10:15 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story