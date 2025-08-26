The listing price of Shreeji Shipping was below grey market estimates. Ahead of the listing, the unlisted price of Shreeji Shipping were trading at ₹286, up ₹34 or 13.5 per cent from the issue price of ₹252, according to sources tracking unofficial markets.

On the BSE, the stock opened at ₹271.85, up 7.9 per cent from the issue price. Post-listing, the stock was trading at ₹263, up 3.2 per cent from the listing price.

The ₹410.7-crore mainline IPO comprises a fresh issue of 16.3 million equity shares and no offer for sale (OFS) component. The company set the IPO price band ₹252. The public issue opened for subscription on Tuesday, August 19, 2025, and closed on Thursday, August 22, 2025.

Shreeji Shipping IPO received a solid response from investors, with the issue being oversubscribed by 58 times. The portion reserved for Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 110.4 times, the non-institutional investors (NIIs) portion was subscribed 72.7 times, and the retail investors at 21.92 times.

Bigshare Services is the registrar of the issue. Beeline Capital Advisors and Elara Capital (India) are the book-running lead managers.

According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company plans to to use the proceeds from the issue for the acquisition of dry bulk carriers in the Supramax category from the secondary market and repayment of debt. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.