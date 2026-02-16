FirstCry share price slumps 12% to record low after Q3 net loss widens

FirstCry share price today

Shares of Brainbees Solutions, the parent of FirstCry, nosedived over 12 per cent to hit an all-time low on Monday after the company’s net loss widened in the third quarter of current financial year (Q3FY26). The scrip opened gap down with a loss of 4 per cent at ₹259 and went on to make an intraday low and a fresh low of ₹236.80 on NSE, down 12.23 per cent.

As of 2:38 PM, Brainbees Solutions share price was trading 11.1 per cent down at ₹239.50, as compared to a 0.65 per cent advance in the Nifty 50 index. The counter has seen a trade of 7.8 million shares on NSE so far.

In the last 12 months, FirstCry shares declined 40.84 per cent, as against a 11.6 per cent advance in the Nifty 50 index. Why did FirstCry share price fall today? Brainbees Solutions share price was reeling under selling pressure in Monday’s session as the net loss widened in the December quarter (Q3FY26). The net loss was at ₹38.4 crore compared to ₹14.7 crore in the same quarter a year ago. The revenue of FirstCry increased 11.6 per cent on year to ₹2,423.6 crore in the third quarter compared to ₹2,172.3 crore. Despite the muted consumer sentiment, the company witnessed a sequential improvement in the Y-o-Y growth rate for the topline.

The adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) rose 11.1 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹153.8 crore from ₹138.5 crore. Check details of Brainbees Solutions’ Q3 results During the December quarter, there was a heightened competitive intensity in the diaper category, which led to pressure on growth and margins, FirstCry said in Investors’ Presentation. The company also witnessed supply chain volatilities in a few select categories, which impacted overall growth by 200 basis points in the December quarter (Q3FY26). Despite reporting an increase in loss in the third quarter, FirstCry continues to be profit after tax (PAT) and free cash flow (FCF) positive in nine months of the current financial year (9MFY26), the company said in the Investors’ Presentation.