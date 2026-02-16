SAT rejects brokers' appeals, says Sebi show-cause notices not appealable

The tribunal held that show-cause notices cannot be construed as “orders” and are therefore not appealable under Section 15T of the Sebi Act.

“The matter is at the stage of reply to the show-cause notice. We have held that a challenge to a show-cause notice is not tenable,” the SAT bench said.

The tribunal further observed that administrative decisions taken by Sebi — such as the appointment of the Indian School of Business to conduct a reinvestigation into the matter — fall outside its jurisdiction.