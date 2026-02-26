Size, strategy and liquidity puzzle: Experts weigh risks in smallcap funds

The situation has improved since then. A combination of price and time correction post-September 2024 has eased valuation concerns and, in recent months, led to some moderation in MF inflows into smallcap and midcap schemes.

However, the liquidity situation of large smallcap schemes continues to deteriorate, going by the stress test reports. The rise in the number of estimated sessions needed to partially liquidate smallcap portfolios, experts say, is natural in the current environment considering the growing size of schemes. A decline in trading volumes in select pockets has also pushed up the estimated liquidation periods.

“The estimated time required to sell half the portfolio will depend on a few factors. The first is obviously the size of the fund. Second is whether the fund manager is true to the label — if a smallcap fund keeps buying only smallcaps as assets grow, liquidity pressure naturally rises. Third is the style of investing — a concentrated portfolio will show higher liquidity stress than one with wide diversification. Lastly, market conditions matter. In corrections, volumes fall, but delivery and block trades increase, so actual execution may not be as difficult as headline data suggests,” said a fund manager of one of the large smallcap schemes.