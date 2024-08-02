Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / News / SJS Enterprises surges 12% in weak market on strong Q1 performance

SJS Enterprises surges 12% in weak market on strong Q1 performance

The company is positioned to achieve revenue growth exceeding 1.5X that of the underlying industry growth, while maintaining robust EBITDA margins, driven by promising prospects in the 2W and PV.

interior aesthetics
SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 02 2024 | 10:08 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
SJS Enterprises in focus: Shares of SJS Enterprises hit a record high of Rs 958.25, surging 12 per cent on the BSE in Friday’s intra-day trade in an otherwise weak market.

The uptick in share priuce came after the company reported a strong earnings with profit after tax (PAT) jumping 56.6 per cent year-on-year (YoY) at Rs 28.24 crore in June quarter (Q1FY25), on back of healthy operational performance. The decorative aesthetics company had posted profit of Rs 18.03 crore in Q1FY24.

At 09:45 AM, SJS was trading 10 per cent higher at Rs 941.65, as compared to 0.95 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. Since April, thus far in the financial year 2024-25, the stock zoomed 57 per cent.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) grew 60.8 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 50.5 crore. Its margins improved to 26.6 per cent from 26.1 per cent on account of significant improvement in SJS standalone margins.

The company reported revenue growth of 60.9 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 188.6 crore, compared to 17 per cent Y-o-Y growth in automotive market (2W+PV), primarily on back of WPI acquisition and strong business growth in passenger vehicle (PV), consumer segments as well as in exports, the company said.

Both Exotech and WPI acquisitions complement the SJS’s portfolio well, allowing for cross-selling opportunities and bolstering its order book outlook. The company believes that Walter Pack India strategically strengthens SJS, positioning the company for long-term growth and profitability.

SJS in its FY24 annual report said that the company is positioned to achieve revenue growth exceeding 1.5 times that of the underlying industry growth, while maintaining robust Ebitda margins, driven by promising prospects in the two-wheeler, passenger vehicle, and consumer segments.

The company’s growth will be bolstered by factors such as premiumisation initiatives, successful acquisition of new customers as well as penetrating deeper with our key original equipment manufacturer (OEM) customers, robust exports, and the strategic inclusion of WPI.

More From This Section

Gold Price Outlook turning constructive on hopes of rate cut: Sharekhan

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex falls over 800 pts, Nifty drops 270 pts; Nifty SmallCap down 1.5%

4 reasons why the Sensex sank nearly 800 pts on Friday August 2

India govt bond yields seen a tad lower as US peers sink; debt sale eyed

JPMorgan to closely monitor Indian bond liquidity after investor curbs


Meanwhile, Dixon Technologies added as a new customer, this opens significant opportunities in the consumer durables segment. The company said it continued winning new business with mega customer accounts like Stellantis, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), Tata, TVS, Honda, Yamaha, Continental, Bajaj Auto, Royal Enfield, Foxconn, Syrma among others.

SJS is among the leading players in the Indian decorative aesthetics industry. The company offers an extensive array of products across traditional and premium segments. It supplies decorative aesthetic products to a diverse clientele, including automobile, consumer appliances, medical devices, farm equipment, and sanitary ware manufacturers, both in India and overseas.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Tata Motors shares fall 5% after Q1 show; Check reasons, new target prices

Stocks to Watch Today, Aug 2: Infy, ITC, Zomato, Netweb, TaMo, JSW Infra

Strong product portfolio likely to keep Maruti Suzuki in growth lane

Power Grid stock hits new high on strong outlook; zooms 53% so far in CY24

Upcoming IPOs in August 2024: Ola Electric, First Cry, and more: Full list

Topics :Buzzing stocksstock market tradingMarket trendsSJS EnterprisesBSE NSENSE Nifty50 benchmark indexIndian stock exchangesIndian stock marketsS&P BSE SensexNifty50Indian equitiesIndian equity markets

First Published: Aug 02 2024 | 10:03 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story