Astonea Labs IPO allotment today; check latest GMP, steps to verify status

Investors can check Astonea Labs IPO status on the official websites of the BSE and Kfin Technologies

IPO, Initial public offerings

Astonea Labs will be listed on the BSE SME platform tentatively on June 3, 2025

Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 10:38 AM IST

Astonea Labs IPO allotment status: The basis of allotment of shares for Astonea Labs is expected to be finalised today, Friday, May 30, 2025. The initial public offering (IPO) of Astonea Labs, which closed for subscription on Thursday, May 29, received a muted response from investors, with the offering being oversubscribed by nearly 1.8 times.
 
Once the allotment is finalised, investors can check their status on the official websites of the BSE and Kfin Technologies, the registrar for the Astonea Labs IPO. Alternatively, investors can also follow these direct links to check the Astonea Labs IPO allotment status online:
 

Check Astonea Labs IPO allotment status on BSE: 

Check Astonea Labs IPO allotment status on Kfin Technologies: 

Astonea Labs IPO details

The SME offering, valued at around ₹37.67 crore, comprises an entirely fresh issue of 2.79 million equity shares with no offer for sale (OFS) component. The public issue was open for subscription from Tuesday, May 27, 2025, to Thursday, May 29.

Astonea Labs IPO was available at the price band of ₹128 to ₹135 per share, with a lot size of 1,000 shares.
 
Kfin Technologies serves as the registrar, while Oneview Corporate Advisors acts as the sole book-running lead manager for the offering.
 
According to the RHP, the company aims to utilise the issue proceeds for funding of expenses proposed to be incurred towards registration in Bolivia, South America; purchase and installation of plant and machineries for ointment production for the purpose of export in accordance with the international standards and protocols, on the second floor of the existing premises; advertising, marketing and brand building; investment in procuring hardware and software and funding of working capital requirements. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.  Check Blue Water Logistics IPO allotment status

About Astonea Labs

Incorporated in 2017, Astonea Labs is a contract manufacturer of pharmaceutical and cosmetic products for companies both within India and internationally. The company manufactures and markets a variety of pharmaceutical and cosmetic products, including antibiotics, anti-cold medicines, antihistamines, and treatments for diabetes, heart, gynecological issues, infections, and more.
 
The company offers skin, tooth, and hair care products in forms like gels, creams, and serums, and also trades packaging and raw materials for pharmaceutical and cosmetic industries, meeting industry standards. The company engages in contract manufacturing of pharmaceutical and cosmetic products, markets its own brands Glow Up and Regero, plans to launch Avicel, and exports to countries like Iraq and Yemen.

First Published: May 30 2025 | 10:38 AM IST

