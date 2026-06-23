SK Hynix to Samsung Electronics: Tech titans tumble as AI bets face doubts

Valuation shakeout

A global tech rout dragged markets lower on Tuesday, with South Korean chipmakers’ selloff reigniting concerns over the sustainability of the AI rally. The Sensex and Nifty 50 fell 1.2 per cent each, their biggest declines in June. “Tech is leading markets lower as a heavy selloff in Asian chipmakers is dragging equities down amid valuation and capex worries,” said Tom Essaye, founder of the Sevens Report, in a Bloomberg report. South Korean giants SK Hynix and Samsung Electronics fell nearly 13 per cent amid fears that AI spending and chip demand may have peaked. Micron’s stock in the US dropped 9 per cent.