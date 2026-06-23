Home / Markets / News / SK Hynix to Samsung Electronics: Tech titans tumble as AI bets face doubts

SK Hynix to Samsung Electronics: Tech titans tumble as AI bets face doubts

A sharp selloff in South Korean chipmakers fuelled concerns over the sustainability of artificial intelligence spending, dragging equity markets lower worldwide

artificial intelligence, AI rally, technology stocks, chipmakers, SK Hynix, Samsung Electronics, Micron Technology, Sensex, Nifty50, stock markets
premium
Representative Picture
Kumar Abishek
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 23 2026 | 11:37 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
A global tech rout dragged markets lower on Tuesday, with South Korean chipmakers’ selloff reigniting concerns over the sustainability of the AI rally. The Sensex and Nifty 50 fell 1.2 per cent each, their biggest declines in June. “Tech is leading markets lower as a heavy selloff in Asian chipmakers is dragging equities down amid valuation and capex worries,” said Tom Essaye, founder of the Sevens Report, in a Bloomberg report. South Korean giants SK Hynix and Samsung Electronics fell nearly 13 per cent amid fears that AI spending and chip demand may have peaked. Micron’s stock in the US dropped 9 per cent.  
Valuation shakeout 
AI stocks turn volatile: US tech sentiment weakened as investors questioned stretched AI valuations, with focus shifting to Micron Technology results for AI-memory demand signals
  HBM concerns spark selling: Reports that SK Hynix may slow HBM4 memory expansion raised concerns that AI chip 
demand may be peaking
  Selloff driven by positioning: Analysts see the pullback as a valuation and crowded-trade reset, not a collapse in AI 
fundamentals
  SK Hynix, an AI winner: A key high bandwidth memory (HBM) supplier to Nvidia and Google, its shares are up more than 340% this year and market value has surpassed Samsung Electronics and Micron
  Index concentration risk: Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix together account for over 50% of Kospi’s weighting and mcap
  Korean challenge: The Kospi has surged 94.7% this year but faces risks from a weaker won, high margin debt (borrowing 
to buy stocks), and 
foreign selling
  US tech cools: Nasdaq has pulled back on overheating concerns, though many investors see it as a correction, and not a trend reversal
 
 
 
 
   

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sebi weighs allowing celebrity endorsements for regulated entities

Bajaj Auto's largest buyback to turn ex-date; tender opens July 1

Premium

Margin expansion, capex completion may drive more gains for CG Power

Premium

Beyond Naukri, Info Edge's ₹41,300-crore startup portfolio shines

Premium

What Sebi's new framework for securities transfer means for heirs

Topics :Artificial intelligenceStock MarketTechnology

First Published: Jun 23 2026 | 11:37 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story