Smallcap auto ancillary stock Belrise zooms 81% vs issue price in 4 months

Belrise Industries share price

Shares of Belrise Industries hit a new high of ₹162.60, surging 6 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volume in an otherwise weak market. The stock of the smallcap auto ancillary company surpassed its previous high of ₹159.55 touched on September 19, 2025.

At 11:44 AM; Belrise Industries was quoting 4 per cent higher at ₹160.30. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.4 per cent at 81,835. The average trading volumes at the counter jumped 1.5 times with a combined 16.79 million equity shares representing 1.9 per cent of total equity of the company changing hands on the NSE and BSE.

The stock price of Belrise Industries has zoomed 81 per cent as against its issue price of ₹90 per share. The company made its stock market debut on May 28, 2025. Belrise Industries is an automotive component manufacturing company in India offering a diverse range of safety critical systems. Belrise Q1FY26 results Belrise total revenue from operations were up 27 per cent year-on-year (YoY) at ₹2,262 crore, supported by increasing content per vehicle, higher order rollouts from our proprietary product portfolio, commercialization of the new Chennai facility and successful integration of H-One India into the company’s basket of offerings. Profit after tax jumped 56 per cent YoY at ₹111.68 crore.

During the quarter, the company commissioned a new facility in Chennai, which is now commercially supplying a marquee two-wheeler OEM and a marquee commercial vehicle OEM as a single-source supplier across multiple components. This adds to the company’s ongoing capacity expansion initiative, with new plants in Pune and Bhiwadi on track to ramp up operations in the coming quarters, Belrise said. Track Stock Market Live Updates Looking ahead, the Indian auto component industry is expected to grow at a steady pace in FY26, led by the 2W and PV segments. With the company’s expanded manufacturing footprint, diversified portfolio, and strong OEM relationships, Belrise is well placed to outpace industry growth and deliver favorable growth over the years, the management said.

Crisil Ratings view on Belrise With continued product as well as customer diversification and healthy repeat orders, supported by longstanding relationships with customers, the business risk profile of Belrise will likely remain strong over the medium term. With continuous addition of new products, there has been an increase in content per vehicle (CPV) supplied by the group. This, along with premiumisation of products while adhering to strong quality standards and rationalised supply chain, has made the BIL group the preferred vendor among top OEMs. This has helped revenue to increase to ₹8,312 crore in fiscal 2025 from ₹6,578 crore in fiscal 2023, and achieved revenues of ₹2,262 crore in the first quarter of fiscal 2026 which would further grow driven by addition in new clients (EV), continuous product addition and optimisation of capacity utilisation at some of the recently commissioned units, Crisil Ratings said in its rating rationale.