These 2 defence-related microcap stocks can rally up to 18%, suggest charts

2 microcap defence stocks looking strong on chartsHere's a detailed technical outlook on these 2 defence-related microcap stocks.
Paras Defence and Space TechnologiesCurrent Price: ₹713 Likely Target: ₹840 Upside Potential: 17.8% Support: ₹669; ₹637 Resistance: ₹721; ₹740; ₹785 Paras Defence stock is seen trading above its super trend line hurdle for the first-time since July 21, 2025. For now, the stock seems testing resistance around its 100-Day Moving Average (100-DMA), which stands at ₹721; above which the next key hurdle exists at ₹740.
Mishra Dhatu Nigam (Midhani)Current Price: ₹403 Likely Target: ₹460 Upside Potential: 14.1% Support: ₹397; ₹385; ₹369 Resistance: ₹405; ₹410; ₹445 Midhani is seen trading above its super trend line resistance for the second straight trading session, thus indicating that the near-term bias at the counter is likely to remain positive as long as the stock holds above ₹369 levels.
