Smallcap electrical cables stock surges 29% in 2 days, zooms 86% in 5 weeks
Advait Energy Transitions share price hit a nine-month high of ₹2,146 today, rising 11 per cent on the BSE in Friday's in the intraday trade amid heavy volumes inSI Reporter Mumbai
Advait Energy Transitions share price today
Advait Energy Transitions shares
hit a nine-month high of ₹2,146 on the BSE today, ralling 11 per cent in the intraday trade, amid heavy volumes, in an otherwise weak market.
In the past two trading days, the stock price of the smallcap electrical cables company has surged 29 per cent, while in the past four trading days it has soared 37 per cent on the BSE. Further, in the past five weeks, Advait Energy Transitions market price has appreciated by 85 per cent from a level of ₹1,153.10, which it touched on May 9, 2025.
At 10:11 AM, the stock was quoting 7 per cent higher at ₹2,066.95 as compared to 1 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. Currently, Advait Energy Transitions is trading at its highest level since September 2024. It had hit a 52-week high of ₹2,260 on July 19, 2024.
What's driving Advait Energy Transitions share price?
On May 29, 2025, Advait Energy Transitions informed the stock exchanges that the company has received a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) for turnkey contract (supply, installation, testing and commissioning) of 11 KV 55mm2 AAAC Medium Voltage Covered Conductor (MVCC) with its accessories (poles and its fabrications to be supplied by DGVCL) in jurisdiction area of Dakshin Gujarat Vij Co. Ltd. (DGVCL) under Vanbandhu Kalyan Yojana (VKY-2) Scheme. The contract size is worth of ₹50 crore and is to be executed within 15 months.
Previously, on May 16, Advait Greenergy Private Limited, a subsidiary of Advait Energy Transitions, informed that the company has accepted various purchase order(s) worth of ₹129.39 crore in normal course of business, for Project EPCC work to design, engineer, supply, and test 67.5 MWp Solar Ground Mounted, including material supplies, BOS and various services at Khavda, Kutch, Gujarat. The company received the said orders from KPI Green Energy which is to be executed within six months.
On May 14, Advait Energy Transitions said the company has accepted order(s) amounting of ₹86.14 crore, in the normal course of business, for supply of goods contract for Package OPGW-04: Optical Ground Wire (OPGW) supply & installation package for various transmission lines PAN India locations under BULK IMPLEMENTATION (supply + erection) for OPGW and communication equipment by Power Grid Corporation of India Limited.
The time for completion for establishment of each OPGW Link under the scope of this package shall be 12 months from date of issuance of its Lot wise Implementation Instructions, the company said.
Motilal Oswal Financial Services view on Cables and Wires
India has witnessed a robust growth in the cables & wires (C&W) exports over the past five years, recording a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of ~19 per cent over FY20-25, with strong demand from markets like the US, Europe, and Middle East. Companies are increasingly securing product-level certifications that are crucial for expanding exports. Global investments in power infrastructure, renewable energy, and Transmission & Distribution (T&D) networks are creating sustained demand for LMV (Low Medium Voltage) cables and MV (Medium Voltage) cables, where Indian players have strong capabilities and cost advantages.
About Advait Energy Transitions
Advait Energy Transitions is a global leader in power transmission, distribution, substations, and telecommunication infrastructure. Additionally, Advait is providing EPC solutions for live line projects reconductoring projects, upgradation in transmission network infrastructure, GH2 solutions, ground mounted solar solutions and Battery Energy Systems Solutions (BESS).
The company's core competencies include the manufacturing and supply of Stringing Tools, ACS Wires, OPGW Cables, Emergency Restoration Systems (ERS), Optical Fibre Cables, and a comprehensive range of insulators. In recent years, Advait has strategically expanded into the new and renewable energy space. It is actively developing projects in Green Hydrogen (including a 300 MW manufacturing capacity under the Government of India's Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme), Battery Energy Storage Systems (50 MW), and Solar Power integration (200+ MW).
