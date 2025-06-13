Friday, June 13, 2025 | 10:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Sona BLW shares fall 8% after Chairman Sunjay Kapur passes away at 53

Investors were selling Sona BLW shares in trade after the company's Chairman Sunjay Kapur passed away at the age of 53

SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2025 | 10:51 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Sona BLW Precision Forgings share price sank 7.7 per cent in trade on Friday, June 13, 2025, logging an intraday low at ₹471.55 per share on BSE. The selling pressure on the counter came after Chairman and Non-Executive Director, Sunjay Kapur, passed away.
 
"With profound sadness, we announce the passing of our esteemed Chairman and Non-Executive Director, Sunjay Kapur, on June 12, 2025, in England, United Kingdom," Sona BLW's filing read.
 
The filing added: We assure our customers, business partners, employees, and shareholders that our operations and prospects remain unchanged as we honor his legacy. We are committed to upholding his legacy by advancing our mission and the values he instilled in Sona Comstar. 
 
 
At 10:12 AM, Sona BLW shares were trading 1.56 per cent lower at ₹502.95 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 1.03 per cent at 80,853. The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹31,272.41 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹767.8 per share and 52-week low was at ₹379.8 per share. 

Who was Sunjay Kapur?

Sunjay Kapur, chairman of auto components major Sona Comstar and a prominent figure in India’s automotive sector, died at the age of 53. He reportedly suffered a heart attack during a polo match in England.

Reports suggested that Kapur may have suffered a cardiac arrest after accidentally swallowing a bee while playing. Sunjay Kapur was previously married to Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor.  
 
Kapur was widely credited with transforming his family’s automotive business, Sona Comstar, into a global force, particularly in the field of EV-focused auto components. According to a media report, Kapur was recently appointed as the chairman of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) northern region. In this role, he was set to lead the industry body’s initiatives across seven states—Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Uttarakhand—as well as the Union territories of Chandigarh, Jammu & Kashmir, and Ladakh. 

About Sona BLW  Precision Forgings

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Limited (SonaComstar) is a global automotive technology company headquartered in Gurugram, India, with 9–11 manufacturing and assembly plants across India, China, Mexico, and the USA.

First Published: Jun 13 2025 | 10:32 AM IST

