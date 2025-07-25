Who's selling in the NSDL IPO? HDFC, SBI, NSE, others eye windfall from OFS

|Selling Shareholders
|No. of Shares Offered
|Average Cost of Acquisition
|Total Cost of Acquisition
|IPO Price (Upper end)
|Total Generated Revenue from OFS
|Profit (Including taxes, if any )
|IDBI Bank
|22,220,000
|₹2.00
|₹44,440,000
|₹800
|₹17,776,000,000
|₹17,731,560,000
|NSE
|18,000,001
|₹12.28
|₹221,040,012.28
|₹800
|₹14,400,000,800
|₹14,178,960,787.72
|HDFC Bank
|2,010,000
|₹108.29
|₹217,662,900
|₹800
|₹1,608,000,000
|₹1,390,337,100
|SBI
|4,000,000
|₹2.00
|₹8,000,000
|₹800
|₹3,200,000,000
|₹3,192,000,000
|Union Bank of India
|500,000
|₹5.20
|₹2,600,000
|₹800
|₹400,000,000
|₹397,400,000
|Unit Trust of India
|3,415,000
|₹2.00
|₹6,830,000
|₹800
|₹2,732,000,000
|₹2,725,170,000
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app