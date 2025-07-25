Who's selling in the NSDL IPO? HDFC, SBI, NSE, others eye windfall from OFS

The public offering will be an eniterly offer for sale (OFS) of 50.14 million equity shares, with no fresh capital being raised by the company. According to the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP), the shareholders participating in the OFS include IDBI Bank, NSE, HDFC Bank, SBI, Union Bank of India, and the Administrator of the Specified Undertaking of the Unit Trust of India (SUUTI).

NSDL has confirmed that the entire IPO proceeds will go to these existing shareholders, who are divesting part of their stakes at a price band of ₹760 to ₹800 per share. At the upper end of this range, the listing implies a significant windfall for early institutional investors.

IDBI Bank is offloading 22,220,000 equity shares, while NSE is selling 18,000,001 shares. HDFC Bank is divesting 2,010,000 shares, SBI is offering 4,000,000 shares, Union Bank of India is selling 500,000 shares, and SUUTI is offering 3,415,000 shares.

With average acquisition costs as low as ₹2 per share for IDBI Bank, SBI, and SUUTI, the IPO represents nearly a 400-fold return on their investment. Even NSE, which acquired shares at ₹12.28 apiece, is set to earn over ₹1,417 crore in profit (Including the taxes, if there are any)

Among all participants, IDBI Bank is expected to generate the highest return, with an estimated profit of ₹1,773.16 crore, followed by NSE at ₹1,417.90 crore. HDFC Bank is projected to earn ₹139.03 crore, while SBI is likely to make ₹319.20 crore. SUUTI’s estimated profit stands at ₹272.52 crore.

It is worth noting that this listing will make NSDL the second publicly traded depository in the country, following Central Depository Services (India) (CDSL), which has been listed and trading on the NSE since 2017.