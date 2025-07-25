Friday, July 25, 2025 | 12:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
eClerx Services zooms 7%, hits record on healthy Q1 results; details inside

eClerx share price rose on the back of healthy results in the June quarter of financial year 2026 (Q1FY26).

stock market BSE building

Founded in 2000, eClerx Services is a global provider of business process management, automation, and data analytics solutions.

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2025 | 12:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

eClerx Services share price: eClerx Services shares were buzzing in trade on Friday, July 25, 2025, with the scrip rising as much as 7.11 per cent to hit a fresh record high (all-time high) of ₹3,918.55 per share. 
 
Around 12:30 PM, eClerx Services share price was trading 2.1 per cent higher at ₹3,734.70 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.82 per cent lower at 81,512.51 levels.  CATCH STOCK MARKET LATEST UPDATES TODAY LIVE

What sparked the rally in eClerx Services share price today?

 
eClerx share price rose on the back of healthy results in the June quarter of financial year 2026 (Q1FY26).
 
 
The profit after tax for the quarter ended June, 2025 was ₹141.7 crore, as compared with ₹111.6 crore in the previous year, reflecting an increase of 26.9 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y). 
 
In Q1FY26, eClerx reported operating revenue of ₹934.6 crore, up 19.5 per cent from ₹781.9 crore in the same quarter last year. In USD terms, operating revenue rose 17.1 per cent Y-o-Y to $109.2 million from $93.3 million. Total revenue, including other income, stood at ₹945.1 crore, marking a 17.7 per cent increase Y-o-Y.

At the operating level, Ebitda came in at ₹234.6 crore, up 25.3 per cent Y-o-Y, while Ebit grew 27.1 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹197.7 crore. Ebitda and Ebit margin stood at 24.8 per cent and 20.9 per cent, respectively.  ALSO READ | Sensex Tanks 600 points: 3 reasons behind the market fall

eClerx Services dividend, record date

 
eClerx Services had recommended a final dividend of ₹1 per equity share of ₹10 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2025.
 
Therefore, the company has fixed Friday, August 22, 2025 as the record date for the purpose of determining entitlement of members for payment of final dividend for the financial year ended March 31, 2025, subject to the approval of shareholders.  
 
“If the final dividend on equity shares, as recommended by the Board of Directors, is approved at the forthcoming AGM, such dividend will be paid, subject to deduction of tax at source, as applicable, on or after Wednesday, September 10, 2025,” eClerx Services said, in a statement. 
 

About eClerx Services

 
Founded in 2000, eClerx Services is a global provider of business process management, automation, and data analytics solutions. 
 
The company partners with several Fortune 2000 enterprises, serving industry leaders across financial services, communications, retail, fashion, media & entertainment, manufacturing, travel & leisure, and technology sectors. 
 
Listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) of India, eClerx has a global workforce of around 20,400 employees, operating across key locations including India, the USA, UK, Canada, Australia, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Singapore, Dubai, and more.
 

First Published: Jul 25 2025 | 12:32 PM IST

