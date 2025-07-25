Why are investors selling Bajaj Finance shares post Q1? Stock falls 6%

Bajaj Finance share price today: A cautious commentary from the management of Bajaj Finance, post the A cautious commentary from the management of Bajaj Finance, post the June quarter results , fretted the non-bank finance company’s (NBFC’s) investors on Friday, July 25.

The shares of the consumer financier nosedived 6.3 per cent on the BSE to a low of ₹897.65 per share in the intraday trade. The stock weighed on the benchmark BSE Sensex index, pushing it over 400 points lower on the BSE at 9.50 AM. It accounted for nearly a fifth of the index's losses at the time of writing this report.

Why are Bajaj Finance shares falling today?

While announcing its financial results for the first quarter of the current financial year (Q1-FY26), Bajaj Finance said it is seeing stress build-up in the two-wheeler, three-wheeler, and the MSME sectors even as the company took several actions across all products to reduce contribution of customers with multiple loans.

This, it said, may keep credit costs elevated along with capping growth in Assets Under Management (AUM) during the fiscal. Notably, MSME loans accounted for nearly 12 per cent of the total AUM at the end of the June quarter, while the two/three-wheeler financing accounted for 3.6 per cent, and car loans 2.8 per cent. Mortgages are the NBFC’s top business segment, cornering 31 per cent of the total AUM which stood at ₹4.41 trillion at the end of June 2025, up 25 per cent from ₹3.54 trillion at the end of June 2024. "A slowdown in Bajaj Finance’s AUM growth is inevitable in FY26. Housing (31 per cent of loans) is likely to grow slower at 21-23 per cent (3 percentage points slower than earlier). This, along with MSME, two-/three-wheeler loans, and car loans, forms 49-50 per cent of the book which will likely grow slower in FY26," cautioned analysts at HSBC.

The rest of the portfolio, they added, will have to pick-up the slack, which is unlikely to be enough to take Bajaj Finance to the 24-25 per cent Y-o-Y AUM growth threshold. While the management has, for now, pegged the overall AUM growth between 24 per cent and 26 per cent for FY26, HSBC has cut its AUM growth estimate to 22 per cent Y-o-Y for the year. Worried over the lingering asset quality concerns in the MSME/auto loan segment, analysts at JPMorgan have downgraded Bajaj Finance stock to ‘Neutral’ from ‘Overweight’. They believe the headwinds could also invite downward revisions in AUM growth estimates for the next financial year as well which may pause the stock's rerating for a quarter or two.

ALSO READ | HDB Financial extends fall, down 3%; stock nears IPO price; why the fall? UBS has 'Sell' rating, while Macquarie and Bernstein have 'Underperform' ratings with respective target prices of ₹750, ₹800, and ₹640 as they believe the stock is yet to price in the possibility of lower growth and higher credit costs. Bajaj Finance outlook: Long-term view That said, analysts believe the medium-to-long term outlook for Bajaj Finance remains constructive even though the strengthening headwinds might keep near-term stock performance muted. They believe Bajaj Finance remains the "best quality NBFC" despite the challenges, that reflects "a rare combination of high growth as well as quality".

Emkay Global Financial Services called the NBFC’s Q1 results "satisfactory" given the choppy macro environment. Bajaj Finance reported a consolidated net profit of ₹4,765 crore in Q1-FY26, higher by 22 per cent over the previous year. The company’s net interest income (NII), too, rose by 22 per cent to ₹10,227 crore, but the net interest margin (NIM) contracted 10 basis points quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) to 9.5 per cent due to shifting of investment in G-sec bonds to mutual funds, leading to reclassification of interest income to valuation gains. Bajaj Finance, however, is witnessing meaningful reduction in its funding costs, which would aid a 5-10bp Y-o-Y NIM expansion by end-FY26, the management said.