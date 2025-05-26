Smallcap stock soars 15% on heavy volumes on Monday; zooms 69% in 7 weeks

Camlin Fine Sciences share price today

Shares Camlin Fine Sciences (CFSL) hit a multi-year high of ₹216.20, surging 15 per cent on the BSE in Monday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes after the company reported a strong operational performance for the March 2025 quarter (Q4FY25).

The smallcap stock was trading close to its record high of ₹225.47 touched on June 19, 2021. In the past seven weeks, the market price of specialty chemicals has appreciated by 69 per cent from a level of ₹128.10 on April 7, 2025.

At 11:43 AM; CFSL quoted 14 per cent higher at ₹214, as compared to 0.5 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex . The average trading volumes at the counter jumped over three-fold. A combined 8.36 million equity shares representing 4.4 per cent of total equity of the company changed hands on the NSE and BSE.

Strong operational performance in Q4

In the March 2025 quarter (Q4FY25), the company reported strong 88.7 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) at ₹59.41 crore, against ₹31.48 crore in Q4FY24. Reported EBITDA margins expanded to 13.6 per cent from 8.4 per cent in a year ago quarter. Revenue from operations grew 16.1 per cent YoY to ₹437.46 crore from ₹376.65 crore. Profit after tax (PAT) increased 16.9 per cent YoY at ₹22.74 crore.

CFSL has a significant global presence, with nine manufacturing facilities spread across Asia, Europe, South America and Central America. The company has strong regional sales teams that cater to the requirements of their respective regions.

At the consolidated level, CFSL derives around 85 per cent of its revenue from exports and from overseas subsidiaries, with over 100 products sold in around 80 countries. The company caters to diverse end user industries such as food, feed, animal and pet nutrition, flavours and fragrances, pharma, agrochemicals, and petrochemicals among others. This helps the company avoid dependence on any single industry and provides potential for expansion.

Moreover, the vertically integrated operations and the regional sales team enables CFSL to customise product offerings as per the client's requirements, which has helped it develop long-standing relations with its customers.

Way Forward

Specialty Ingredients - Maintaining market leadership for Antioxidants. The company said it increasingly focusing on high margin blends and additives. These formulations are specifically tailored to meet the diverse needs of the industry. Widen portfolio to provide a comprehensive solution for the food, pet food, biodiesel, livestock and aquaculture industries.

Performance Chemicals - Aim to expand Diphenol chain, specifically focusing on expanding downstream products. The company is planning the introduction of new products like CME, Chloranil, and Napthol etc. It is planning to increase manufacturing capacity of existing products through debottlenecking. The company aims to give a major impetus to the 'Make in India' initiative by launching exciting products.

Aroma Ingredients - The company plans to introduce specialized and customized products within the vanillin range, catering to diverse application needs. The management is actively pursuing an expansion in the aroma industry. The production of Ethyl Vanillin and vanillin ex-clove (natural vanillin) completes a comprehensive range of Vanillin offerings for the market. The company aims to achieve optimum capacity utilization in coming years.

About Camlin Fine Sciences

CFSL is inter-alia engaged in the business of diverse high-quality innovative antioxidants and shelf-life extensions, aroma ingredients, performance chemical products and related solutions for food, animal nutrition, pet food, pharmaceutical and petrochemical industries globally.

The company is a leading manufacturer of Speciality Chemicals that can be broadly categorised into Shelf-Life Solutions, Performance Chemicals, Aroma Ingredients and Health & Wellness. These products are used in varied industries such as human food, animal feed, pet food, agrochemicals, petrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, flavours and fragrances and health care.