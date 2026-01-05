Smallcap stocks shine: TFCI, Netweb, Orient Tech, Gandhar Oil zoom upto 20%

4 min read Last Updated : Jan 05 2026 | 2:17 PM IST
Share prices of TFCI, Netweb, Orient Tech, Gandhar Oil
Shares of select smallcap companies Tourism Finance Corporation of India (TFCIL), Netweb Technologies India, Orient Technologies, Algoquant Fintech and Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) rallied up to 20 per cent on the BSE in Monday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes.
At 01:28 PM; the BSE Smallcap index was up 0.14 per cent, as compared to 0.19 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex.
Share price of TFCIL was locked at the 20 per cent upper circuit at ₹66.16 on the back of heavy volumes. As many as a combined 118.57 million equity shares of TFCIL changed hands on the NSE and BSE. There were pending buy orders for a combined 7.33 million equity shares on these exchanges, data shows.
TFCIL on Sunday, January 4, 2026, informed the stock exchanges that the company has decided to act as co-sponsor and an anchor investor of Holystone Hospitality Fund - an equity focussed Category II Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) upto 5 per cent of the fund corpus and application for registration of Holystone Hospitality Fund as AIF has recently been filed with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). ALSO READ | JM Financial expects steady ARPU growth for telcos in Q3; Jio, Airtel lead
Further, TFCIL has decided to act as an anchor investor of Certus Real Estate Fund Category II Alternative Investment Fund upto 10 per cent of total fund size and application for its registration has also been filed with SEBI, the company said.
Shares of Orient Technologies surged 13 per cent to ₹461.10 on the BSE in intra-day trade on the back of near two-fold jump in average trading volumes. A combined 22.58 million equity shares changed hands on the NSE and BSE.
The stock of the information technology (IT) enabled services company was trading higher for the fifth straight day, surging 40 per cent during the period. It turned ex-bonus in the ratio of 1:10 today.
Orient Technologies is a leading provider of IT infrastructure, cloud, cybersecurity, and digital transformation solutions, had fixed Monday, January 05, 2026, as the Record Date for the purpose of determining the eligibility of shareholders entitled to receive the bonus shares. The company had approved the issue of bonus shares in the ratio of 1:10 i.e. 1 (One) new equity share for every 10 existing equity shares of the company.
With over three decades of industry experience, deep domain expertise, and strong OEM partnerships, Orient Technologies continues to evolve from a traditional IT solutions provider into a strategic, end-to-end technology partner for enterprises. The company’s integrated service offerings and customer-centric approach positions it well to capitalise on India’s expanding digital economy and the increasing shift towards outcome-driven, managed, and subscription-led IT models, the company said. ALSO READ | Auto index up 1% in subdued market; Eicher, Maruti Suzuki hit new highs
Share price of Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) moved higher by 17 per cent to ₹177.60, on the back of over 10-fold jump in the average trading volumes. A combined 24.63 million equity shares changed hands on the NSE and BSE.
In the past one month, the stock price of the lubricants company has zoomed 42 per cent after its promoter acquired the equity shares via open market purchase.
According to disclosures, Gandhar Coals & Mines Private Limited, the promoter group of Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) increased its stake in the company by more than1 percentage point. Gandhar Coals & Mines Private Limited’s stake in Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) has increased to 1.55 per cent in December 2025 from 0.26 per cent earlier.