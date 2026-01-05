Smallcap stocks shine: TFCI, Netweb, Orient Tech, Gandhar Oil zoom upto 20%

Further, TFCIL has decided to act as an anchor investor of Certus Real Estate Fund Category II Alternative Investment Fund upto 10 per cent of total fund size and application for its registration has also been filed with SEBI, the company said.

TFCIL on Sunday, January 4, 2026, informed the stock exchanges that the company has decided to act as co-sponsor and an anchor investor of Holystone Hospitality Fund - an equity focussed Category II Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) upto 5 per cent of the fund corpus and application for registration of Holystone Hospitality Fund as AIF has recently been filed with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

Shares of Orient Technologies surged 13 per cent to ₹461.10 on the BSE in intra-day trade on the back of near two-fold jump in average trading volumes. A combined 22.58 million equity shares changed hands on the NSE and BSE.

The stock of the information technology (IT) enabled services company was trading higher for the fifth straight day, surging 40 per cent during the period. It turned ex-bonus in the ratio of 1:10 today.

Orient Technologies is a leading provider of IT infrastructure, cloud, cybersecurity, and digital transformation solutions, had fixed Monday, January 05, 2026, as the Record Date for the purpose of determining the eligibility of shareholders entitled to receive the bonus shares. The company had approved the issue of bonus shares in the ratio of 1:10 i.e. 1 (One) new equity share for every 10 existing equity shares of the company.